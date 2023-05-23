Zelda players have finally built a creation to rival the Triforce in Tears of the Kingdom

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom offers incredible potential for players to get creative, and the community hasn’t disappointed so far. A player recently shared their latest creation that could rival the Triforce—in an unexpected way.

The player shared a video reveal of a giant symbol that many players will recognize from the mid-2000s on May 22. Their creation didn’t go unnoticed, and reactions to it are still pouring in on social media.

It represents a giant version of the ‘S’ letter styled in a way that was popular around 15 years ago.

The suspense in the video makes the reveal even funnier since players are expecting something exceptional before discovering it’s no more than a twist on an old trend.

“The S is for Selda,” the video’s creator joked in the comments. “An ancient and powerful symbol to rival the Triforce,” another wrote.

Tears of the Kingdom offers even more customization options than 2017’s Breath of the Wild, which had already set a new standard in the video game industry.

Players can build all sorts of devices, either to help them in progressing through the game or simply for fun, as shown above. More hilarious creations are appearing on social media every day, and the full potential of the game has still yet to be discovered.

