Your Korok sins in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have not escaped the eyes of Hestu’s voice actor

As expected, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been a monumental launch, and also as expected, players have loved hopping in and causing more trouble for the Koroks. Apparently, this has been noticed by the head Korok’s voice actor, who recently commented on the “sins” of players against their Korok buddies.

In a May 23 tweet, Hestu’s voice actor, Cristina Vee Valenzuela, wrote it simply yet ominously: “I see your sins against Koroks.”

It would appear that Hestu isn’t pleased with the actions that players have been taking against the species since the launch of Tears of the Kingdom on May 12. While she doesn’t elaborate, it’s not hard to imagine what she’s talking about, with players filling the replies with examples of crucifixion and death traps.

I see your sins against Koroks — Cristina Vee Valenzuela (@CristinaVee) May 23, 2023

In the second tweet, Valenzuela details her own experience with causing damage to both her “Korok buddy” and a horse who was helping transport them. She explains what happens and its effects by writing, “I ended up running into some fire fruit, blew up the carriage AND set the horse on fire. traumatizing.”

This is an accidental example and one that anyone who’s been playing for a considerable amount of time will recognize. The uncontrollable variables in Zelda: TOTK are hard to plan for but they also lead to some of the most impressive moments in the game.

While this isn’t likely to curb the rise in Link-on-Korok violence, it’s funny to think that the leader of the species has taken notice. Even if it’s just the voice actor, no one had to know this interaction with the characters were coming.

