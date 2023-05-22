Where to find the Watery Bridge & Land of the Sky Fish in Tears of the Kingdom

The Sidon of Zora quest contains a long and winding path that will eventually guide you to the Water Temple. Before that, you will need to complete the “Clues to the Sky” task which involves finding a hard-to-miss landmark, the Land of the Sky Fish.

One of the four Regional Phenomena brings you to Zora’s Domain and the Zora people. After finding King Dorephan in the Clues to the Sky mission, you will then be tasked with locating the Land of the Sky Fish. To get here, you will need to use something called the “watery bridge.”

Though this all may sound mysterious and confusing, I can assure you that once you get the lay of the land, reaching the Land of the Sky Fish is extremely easy. If you are trying to find the Watery Bridge of the Land of the Sky Fish in Tears of the Kingdom, here is what you need to do.

Where to find the Land of the Sky Fish

The Land of the Sky Fish is a Sky Island map located just above the Ihen-a Shrine. Atop the mountainous region near Mipha Court, the Land of the Sky fish is a particularly low hanging sky island. The exact coordinates for this location are (3860, 0584, 0484).

How to use & where to find the Watery Bridge

To get onto the Land of the Sky Fish, teleport to the Ihen-a Shrine. The sky island should be clearly visible to you above you and to the left as soon as you spawn in front of the Shrine.

Image via Dot Esports

To cross over to this island, go to the edge of the Lanayru Great Spring and there should be plenty of supplies to create a hot air balloon. Use the hot air balloon to ascend upwards until you can safely air glide onto the island. Players that have restored the Zora armor can also simply paraglide over to the waterfall and swim up the waterfall using the Zora armor’s ability.

Once you land on the nearby sky island, you should take notice that the platform you are on is in the shape of a fish. Though it took me a minute to register, this is indeed the Land of the Sky Fish.

Image via Dot Esports

Once you land on the Land of the Sky Fish, walk up to the middle of the sky island, up the three sets of stairs. Look to the west and you will see various pieces of rock floating beside the island. If you line up your camera correctly, you will eventually see the outline of a droplet.

From here, take out your bow and arrow and fuse your arrow with a King’s Scale that you got from King Dorephan. With this item attached, shoot your arrow through the middle of the droplet and you should trigger a short cutscene that reveals the watery bridge to be near the East Reservoir Lake.

After this, speak with Sidon, and you will venture with him to explore the new revelation together. After reaching the lake, Sidon will open a whirlpool for Link to dive into and you will reach the Ancient Zora Waterworks. Once you have cleared this zone of blocked pipes and activate the Zonai Gate, you will eventually gain access to the watery bridge that leads to the Water Temple.

