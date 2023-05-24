There are several ways to increase Link’s overall attack power in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. While you can always find a stronger and more powerful weapon, you can also use consumables to gain access to extra power you never knew they could have. One simple consumable that players can use to increase their attack in Tears of the Kingdom is Razorshrooms.

This spiky fungus gives Link an attack buff once they have been consumed, either raw or cooked. Luckily, they are found quite commonly around Hyrule, and you can see exactly where to find Razorshrooms in Tears of the Kingdom in the guide below.

How to find Razorshrooms in Tears of the Kingdom

You can technically start farming Razorshrooms from the second you get into the game. They are found all over the starting areas, I found that you can have an inventory full of the fungus within an hour or two of playing.

More specifically, you can most commonly find Razorshrooms in the Great Hyrule Forest. The spawns for Razorshrooms are all over the forest, so you shouldn’t have to look for long before stumbling across a plot of the ingredient. Nearby, you can also find Razorshrooms at the Tabantha Frontier, while you can travel to find them in the Minshi Woods and the Korok Woods as well.

Essentially, most of the forests and woods of Hyrule will have the chance to spawn a plethora of Razorshrooms, so your farming process can take place in any of those locations. You can identify Razorshrooms by looking for white and brown mushrooms growing on the ground. They look just like a mushroom does in real life, and usually spawn close to trees.

You can choose to eat a Razorshroom raw or cooked. Either way, Link will get a small boost in health and an increase in Fuse Attack Power.

