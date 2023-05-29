Where is Hudson in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

With it being a sequel that takes place a little while after Zelda: Breath of the Wild, many players are eager to find all their old favorite characters in Tears of the Kingdom. However, many locations have been moved around the map over the years, leaving some wondering where they can find the builder extraordinaire Hudson.

Fortunately, Hudson and Rhondson can be found in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as long as you know where to look for them.

Hudson’s map location in Zelda: TOTK

Location of Hudson Construction in Zelda TOTK. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hudson is first mentioned when players come across someone holding a sign, but the man himself is in Tarrey Town on the eastern side of Hyrule, southwest of the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower. When players first enter the town, they’ll find Hudson under a covered platform planning something. Players should head to the coordinates [3930, 1589, 01239].

Related: All new enemy types added in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You’ll find the Hudson outside his home, stressed about his daughter Mattison and discussing her impending journey with Rhondson. Talking with either of them under the awning will give more info about the situation and begin the “Mattison’s Independence” quest. This follows Hudson trying to make sure that his daughter feels good before she leaves for Gerudo Town.

Both Hudson and Rhondson are too busy to play with Mattison or take any construction requests, so ensuring this quest is taken care of will make more options with the company available. There’s no rush, but you’re able to go find Hudson at any time you want once you’re down from the Great Sky Island.

About the author