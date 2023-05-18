Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom brings players back to the familiar land of Hyrule, but with many changes since Breath of the Wild. Though specific locations such as Hateno Village and Goron City are back, some key BotW features players have noticed missing are the Divine Beasts.

In Breath of the Wild, the Divine Beasts are four massive, mechanical beasts built by the Sheikah to put Calamity Ganon to a halt. Due to their power, these beasts were hidden until Calamity Ganon took control of these constructions to destroy Hyrule.

Related: What are the Zonai in Tears of the Kingdom?

For much of the first game, you spend your time visiting and freeing these Divine Beasts from Ganon’s control. In your ultimate faceoff with Calamity Ganon, the Divine Beasts help Link seal the darkness once again. But where are these huge creations in Tears of the Kingdom?

Where are the Divine Beasts in Tears of the Kingdom?

In BotW, the Divine Beasts were at the center of the game’s storyline. At the beginning of TotK, several years have passed since Calamity Ganon was defeated and the apocalypse averted, and it seems during this time the Divine Beasts have been brushed aside. Focused instead on the Zonai and Sages, the Divine Beasts have little to no presence in Tears of the Kingdom.

Image via Dot Esports

While I admired the Divine Beasts for BotW, I noticed the distinct absence of these hulking creatures in TotK early on. Given that TotK shifts gears to focus on the Zonai and other elements of this massive world. Though I, and certainly many others, would love to see the Divine Beasts make a return in the future, it does not seem like this will happen in Tears of the Kingdom.

About the author