2 Zelda classics landing on Nintendo Switch Online has shattered fan hopes of a remaster

The Legend of Zelda franchise may have several hit games. However, two nostalgic and highly underrated fan favorites, The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons, are now available on Nintendo Switch Online. And while it’s exciting, it also shatters fans’ hopes for remasters.

Filled with mystery, magic, and adventure, The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons were two highly-popular Game Boy games now playable for those with a Nintendo Switch Online membership thanks to a July 26 update from Nintendo.

These games offer amazing adventures to take down the almighty Ganon, but you also get to hone your problem-solving skills, learn more about the world and its lore, and battle unforgettable bosses along the way.

But, like all good things, this announcement does have a downside. Now that they’re on Nintendo Switch Online, it’s a double-edged sword because we want to play them again and enjoy the music, adventures, and nostalgia. It also means that if they’re available through this membership, the chances of them receiving a remake are now doubtful.

This isn’t a surprising move from Nintendo, considering there have been, for nearly a year, rumors that The Legend of Zelda Wind Waker and Twilight Princess may receive ports for the Switch. Since there still hasn’t been any official announcement, remakes may not be the direction Nintendo wants to take for specific titles, as they have to balance inflation with quality. So, making older titles, like Ages and Season, available through the online membership may be the only way for them to do this.

If you’ve never played them, you’re in for a treat, as they are two of the best and most underrated Zelda games. And if you’re not sure which order you should play them in, it’s best to start with The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and then move on to The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons.

But as they are pixelated, they may not be the best Zelda games for everyone.

