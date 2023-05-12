The most viewed Tears of the Kingdom clip on Twitch isn’t what you’d expect

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of 2023’s most anticipated games. The reviews are near-unanimously perfect, people are having a blast building weird contraptions, cooking delicious recipes, and wading into shrines, and yet the most-viewed clip of the game on Twitch—by a huge margin—is about how the shrines look like gaping arseholes.

Twitch streamer Senny4K was exploring the magical lands of Hyrule when he opened up a shrine. Upon the mystical doorway appearing, Senny immediately said, “Dude the way the shrines fucking… doesn’t it look like he’s gaping his asshole?”

What follows is a hilarious little explanation and outburst. “These look like hands on the side, it opens the hole. You see it right? The hands? WHAT?! You see it right? He gaping that shit, you see it, I know you do. Stop talking?”

His chat was a mixture of confused people not seeing it, horrified people writing, “I will never unsee that fucker,” and others begging him to stop. The clip ends with perfect comedic timing right after he asks, “Stop talking?”

This clip has been viewed over 167,000 times, at the time of writing. The second most-watched clip sits on a measly 5,900, so the gaping clip is first by an absurd margin. People don’t want to know where to get more heart containers, they just wanna see dumb stuff. It just goes to show, no matter how many cool gimmicks you put in your game, people are still most likely to notice something that looks like a butt. Especially if it’s gaping.

