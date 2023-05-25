Tears of the Kingdom max health: How many hearts can you get in TOTK?

Hearts are the single most important tools in Zelda: Breath of the Wild, as it represents your in-game health. If you find yourself being hit fairly often or taking damage of any kind, it may be wise to increase your max health. Though Link’s health bar may seem endlessly upgradable after a while, there is actually a limit to the amount of hearts you can have.

Quickly into my adventures in Tears of the Kingdom, I realized I was not very good at dodging enemy attacks. Instead of improving any of my gameplay, I instead sought to gain as many hearts as I could.

Related: How to increase your health in Tears of the Kingdom

In Tears of the Kingdom, you can obtain Light of Blessings by completing Shrines scattered around the world. Once you have obtained for Light of Blessings, you can exchange these at Goddess Statues for either health or stamina upgrades. Eventually, however, you will hit your limit.

How many hearts can you get in Tears of the Kingdom?

In Tears of the Kingdom, you can get up to 40 hearts. You can increase your health by completing Shrines and exchanging Light of Blessings at Goddess Statues.

You begin Tears of the Kingdom with only three total hearts. While certainly not a lot of hearts, most enemies will only deal damage that is a fraction of a heart, so you have more room for error than it may appear.

As you venture through Hyrule and the kingdoms beyond, including the sky map, you will come across Shrines. There are 152 total Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom, so you certainly will not need to worry about running out of Shrines before you can max out your health bar.

Alongside health, you can also increase your stamina wheel through the same method. While hearts can help Link withstand more damage, increased stamina will allow you to swim, glide, climb, or run for longer. Stamina is also important in unlocking the Master Sword later in the game.

About the author