Nintendo may have leaked a price hike for Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom￼

It seems like Breath of the Wild's sequel will cost a few more Gold Rupees.

It seems that Nintendo may have accidentially revealed a raised price tag for the highly anticipated next entry to the Zelda franchise, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Multiple sources, including known leaker Wario64 on Twitter, spotted the game’s listing on the Nintendo eShop. Though it stayed there just for a short period of time, its price of $69.99 was eventually seen. Now, the listing for Tears of the Kingdom only shows that it will be ‘releasing in 2023.’

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is priced at $69.99 according to eShop https://t.co/lNRCkuN5w3 pic.twitter.com/Hf0N8dhjSH — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 8, 2023

The rumored price of the game is different from what stores like GameStop, Best Buy, and Amazon have been charging for their pre-orders. All three priced their pre-orders for Tears of the Kingdom for $59.99. But Benji-Sales, a Twitter games analyst, stated that all of the mentioned retailers stopped their pre-orders for the game. Yet it is still not determined if the three stores will keep the $59.99 tag for those who already pre-ordered through them.

GameStop, Best Buy, and Amazon have stopped taking pre-orders on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom



This follows Nintendo listing the game at $70 on the eShop before quickly taking it down. Looks like we'll be getting official announcement Nintendo is moving to $70 at tomorrow's Direct pic.twitter.com/ggCvkBFUSF — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) February 8, 2023

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was officially revealed as the title of the next Zelda game last September. Since then, Nintendo has been quite about the details of the game. But some leaks emerged online in December that showed what could be a special edition Switch OLED console featuring aesthetical patterns based on the game. But as usual, Nintendo is not confirming any of these.

Tune in at 2 p.m. PST tomorrow, Feb. 8, for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching in the first half of 2023.



Watch it live here: https://t.co/8ce3reaEig pic.twitter.com/Pmf41dQWIw — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 7, 2023

Though, fans may look forward to the Nintendo Direct presentation happening later today at 4PM CT. Details for Tears of the Kingdom are expected to be shown, and you may visit Nintendo’s official streaming website to know more.