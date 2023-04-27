Is the Collector’s Deluxe edition for The Legends of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom worth it?

The Legends of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches on May 12. While players can’t get their hands on the game just yet, they can pre-order the various editions for the new Zelda title. Tears of the Kingdom is the first Nintendo-exclusive title to cost $70 just for the base game. In addition to that, though, players can also purchase the Collector’s Deluxe edition, which is reserved for the truly hardcore fans of the franchise.

Naturally, as the base game has gone up in price, fans want to know exactly how much the Collector’s Deluxe edition will cost and if it’s even worth the price tag. We delve deeper into the price and the contents of the Collector’s Deluxe edition of The Legends of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in the guide below.

The Collector’s Deluxe edition for The Legends of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image via Nintendo

The price of the Collector’s Deluxe edition is $130, which is just under double what players will pay for the standard edition that just contains the base game. Players can receive additional rewards in the standard edition depending on which retailer they pre-order the game from.

In addition to the base game and any subsequent pre-order bonuses, the Collector’s Deluxe edition for Tears of the Kingdom will include the following items:

Physical copy of the base game

Steelbook Case

Zelda pin set

Hardcover Art Book

ICONART game poster

Given that players will need to fork out over $60 extra for this edition, it’s worth going into whether these rewards are worth it for the average consumer. Obviously, if you’re a hardcore Zelda fan, an extra $60 for a poster, art book, steelbook case, and pin set might seem like a worthwhile investment. Even if these items are just for display purposes, they will likely make a valuable addition to someone’s gaming area.

But unless you’re an avid collector of gaming gear or a hardcore fan, you are likely better off just buying the standard edition and collecting any pre-order bonuses along with that.