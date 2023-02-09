How to pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Breath of the Wild's sequel is on the way.

Preorders have officially begun for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, following Nintendo unveiling the franchise’s next sequel during today’s Nintendo Direct.

The Game Awards 2022’s “Most Anticipated Game” winner, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, is launching for Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023, at the previously rumored price of $69.99 USD.

Here is how you can pre-order Tears of the Kingdom.

How to preorder the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

At the time of publication, the standard edition of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available for preorder for $69.99 USD from the Nintendo eShop (digital), Best Buy (physical), and Walmart (physical).

Those looking to preorder a digital version of the anticipated title from the Nintendo eShop can also do so via Nintendo Switch Game Voucher.

A paid Nintendo Switch Online membership is required to purchase Nintendo vouchers from the eShop, which come in a pack of two for $99.98. Once purchased, one of the vouchers can be used to redeem a preorder for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, while the other can be used to redeem any one of the eligible titles on the eShop’s ever-expanding list.

Nintendo also revealed the collector’s edition of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The set—which will include a physical version of the game, a SteelBook case, an ICONART Poster, a pin set, and an art book—will release on launch day for $129.99 USD.