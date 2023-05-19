How to unlock the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower in Tears of the Kingdom

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom completely reinvents the classic tower mechanic, no longer forcing players to climb them. Instead, players are launched into the sky, scanning the region below before diving back into the world. When players first get to the Gerudo Canyon Skytower, they may be surprised that it doesn’t work.

Below you’ll find more information about unlocking the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower in Tears of the Kingdom.

What to do to unlock the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower in Tears of the Kingdom

When you first walk up to the tower, you’ll likely be approaching it from the side with an elevator going up to the cliff where the structure is located. The man standing on the platform will state that he’s trying to fix the tower, but the counterweight on the elevator is broken. You’ll need to get on top of the cliff somehow and make the other side of the elevator heavy enough with Ultrahand to carry the man upwards.

This can be accomplished fairly easily once you know where to look. While it might be tempting to smash the metal boxes near the tower, you can attach three of them to the elevator counterbalance to get it to slowly descend. If you want it to go faster, there’s a large metal block hidden by the construction materials near the tower. Attaching this will bring the person up immediately.

Before realizing the solution, I fully expected to need to attach all of the supplies the game gives you, but you really only need to attach a few things. It’s more important that it can fit through the hole without getting caught on the support beams, so I had to make sure to center my materials as much as possible.

