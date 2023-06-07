How to solve the Keys Born of Water shrine quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

As players travel around Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, they’ll come across ancient Zonai rubble that has fallen to the earth. Most of these structures contain chests or Zonai devices, but one building—what appears to be half of an ancient temple—hides the Jochisiu Shrine. Before you can get to the shrine, however, you must first solve the Keys Born of Water quest.

This building can be found at coordinates 0946, -1895, 0029, southeast of Central Hyrule, as shown in the image below. When you approach the structure, you’ll see three altars with diamond-shaped cutouts. It’s not exactly clear what you need to do, but a nearby Steward Construct will give you a hint, which will automatically start the Keys Born of Water shrine quest.

The shrine can be found southeast of Central Hyrule. Screenshot by Dot Esports It’s not immediately clear what the keys to the altar could be. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Give keys born of water to the three altars,” the ancient Zonai device says. “The sacred shrine will appear.” The construct will also tell you “water can sometimes change its form,” giving further clues as to what you need to do.

While it may seem confusing at first, all you’ll need to complete this quest is some Ice Fruit or White Chuchu Jelly.

What are the “keys born of water” in TOTK?

To solve this puzzle, first grab some Ice Fruit, which we found scattered across the Hebra region, or some White Chuchu Jelly, and throw it at the nearby river. This will create a square ice block that you can then grab with Ultrahand and lug over to the altars.

Grab an item by holding “R” and hitting the up button on the D-pad. Screenshot by Dot Esports The block of ice can then be picked up using Ultrahand. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These ice blocks will be too big to fit the altar cutouts, however, so you’ll need to find a way to melt them. What we did was ignite the nearby campfire by throwing Fire Fruit at it before holding the ice blocks over the flames to melt the block, thus reducing its size. Once you have a perfect-sized ice block, slot it into the altar, as shown in our video below. Repeat the process two more times to cause all the altars to sink to the ground.

Carry the block over to the nearby campfire to melt it down to the required size. Video by Dot Esports

Once you’ve completed all of the altars, the Jochisiu Shrine will appear on top of the building. Luckily for players, it’s a Rauru’s Blessing trial, meaning there isn’t an additional challenge you’ll need to complete before receiving your treasure, which will be a Big Battery, and a Light of Blessing.

