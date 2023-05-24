Korok Fronds are a common material in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that mostly drop when you cut down trees, but can also be found in other places. A Korok Frond is basically a large leaf, and one of the most popular uses for it is to make a large fan. These fans are known as Korond-Frond Gusters, but how exactly do you make one?

Where to find a Korok Frond in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Korok Fronds can sometimes be found just lying on the ground near trees, or otherwise, they sometimes drop when you chop down a tree. They’re quite a rare drop though, so you might need to chop down quite a few trees before you get one.

I chopped through about half of the unnamed forest southwest of Lookout Landing before I finally got a Korok Frond. I am ashamed of the impact this had on my carbon footprint. Fortunately, a lot of those trees also dropped tree branches, which are an ideal weapon from which to make a Korok Frond fan.

Related: How many Korok Seeds are there in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

How to attach a Korok Frond to a stick in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

As you can see from the Korok Frond description in your materials inventory, you can make a fan by attaching your Korok Frond to a stick. A word of warning, though. Don’t attach it to a long stick or any other long weapon, as this will result in a Korok-Frond Spear, which doesn’t have the same fan effect. Short weapons, particularly sticks and branches, are better.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

So, if you’ve picked up a Korok Frond and added it to your materials inventory, then you first need to put it down again (if you’ve found it and it’s still on the ground, then skip to the next paragraph).

To drop your Korok Frond, go back out of the inventory and hold up on the D-pad. While still holding up, scroll through your items using the right stick until you find the Korok Frond, then press X to drop it.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, make sure your stick or branched is equipped. Then, with the Korok Frond on the ground, hold L to open your abilities menu, and push down on the right stick to select your Fuse ability.

Look at the Korok Frond so that your Fuse ability connects to it, then press Y to fuse the Korok Frond to your stick or branch. Your Korok Frond should magically become a Korok-Frond Guster. Otherwise known as a Korok Frond fan.

About the author