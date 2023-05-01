How to get to Goron City without burning in Zelda: Breath of the Wild

In The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, amid the scorching north-eastern circle of Eldin Canyon lies the Goron City, the home of the Goron Tribe and a tourist attraction. It’s, however, extremely difficult for travelers like Link to resist the extreme weather and reach the Goron settlement without burning to death.

Luckily, players can grab a few protecting elixirs to prevent Link from succumbing to the unbearable heat. They can also collect special fire-resistant armor by completing a side quest on their way to Goron City.

For those willing to overcome extreme temperatures and reach Goron City safely, we have shared some insights. Use them to protect yourself from any fiery circumstances in the Breath of the Wild adventure.

How to not flame up on your way to Goron City in Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Before journeying into an unventured location on the vast Hyrule map of Breath of the Wild, you can always visit a nearby ‘stable’ and talk to a non-playable character (NPC) to gather ideas about the experience. In this case, you’ll have to go to the Foothill Stable located south of the Eldin Tower.

The Foothill Stable in Eldin Canyon is located south of the Maw of Death Mountain region, which falls between Lake Intenoch and Lake Ferona. Another landmark for the stable is the Mo’a Keet Shrine —it’s recommended to unlock this waypoint before starting your journey to the flaming town.

You can reach the stable by journeying north from the Lanayru Tower and Soh Kofi Shrine or gliding southeastward from the Eldin Tower.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Nintendo

At the Foothill Stable, talk to the NPC named Gaile, who will educate you regarding the journey’s dangers. She will be willing to sell you up to three Fireproof Elixirs, which will cost 150 rupees. It’s recommended to buy all three of these fire-resistant potions before moving on.

You’re now ready to travel to Goron City. From the Foothill Stable, take the pavement towards the Maw of the Mountain region. You’ll have to reach the Eldin Tower from here. Cross the Maw of the Mountain and head uphill to get to the tower. You may encounter a few enemies here—try avoiding them as much as possible. If the tower is an unlocked waypoint, you can skip the interruptions and simply teleport to it.

From the tower, glide toward Goronbi Lake. A while after, you’ll catch fire, which is when you should drink a Fireproof Elixir to stop it. Each potion lasts for about six minutes, so don’t gobble on them unnecessarily, or you may run into a deficit.

Also, make sure to remove all items containing or made of wood from your backpack, as those are bound to catch fire due to the heat.

Take the path on the east of Goronbi Lake. While on the road, you’ll encounter several enemies. With only three elixirs in stock and limited fire resistance, it’s best to continue on the path toward the town without engaging in fights.

You’ll then reach a cliff near which a miniboss—Ignio Talus—will be available to challenge. Although you may be ready to take the fight and earn precious items in return, it’s better to avoid the monster on a time-ticking, dangerous journey like that of Goron City.

Upon continuing on the path to the town, you’ll bump into Southern Mines, where you can complete a side quest to earn a Firebreaker Armor for free. All you have to do is talk to an NPC named Kima to start the Fireproof Lizard Roundup mission. To complete the side quest in Breath of the Wild, gather 10 Fireproof Lizards and bring them back to Kima, who will then reward you a Firebreaker Armor in return.

After this, you can equip the armor and venture northward to reach Goron City. From Southern Mines, the town is only a couple of minutes away. Although you’ll face a few unfavorable situations going forward, like a meteor shower, making it through this part isn’t much of a headache.

Is it possible to reach Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Goron City without elixirs and armor?

While the Firebreaker Armor isn’t mandatory to equip on your way to Goron City, you’ll need to have a couple of Fireproof Elixirs at the very least. In addition to elixirs, you’ll need to consume food to boost your health and avoid all sorts of health-damaging engagements.

If you choose not to complete the side quest in Southern Mines, make sure to buy a Firebreaker Armor from the shops at Goran City once you reach the town, or you’ll suffer a fiery consequence.