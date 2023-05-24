How to get Big Hearty Radish in Tears of the Kingdom

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has tons of consumables and ingredients that you can find either out in the wild, or are available for purchase from merchants. The Big Hearty Radish is just one of the many, many ingredients you can find during your journey throughout Tears of the Kingdom that can become part of a beneficial recipe.

Cooking in Tears of the Kingdom is an important tool to master early on, and thankfully it is incredibly easy. Recipes not only restore Link’s lost health, but also provide unique benefits depending on the meal. By throwing random ingredients in cooking pots, I managed to create meals that restored stamina, gave cold or heat resistance, and granted me various other benefits.

Related: How do you cook food in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

The Big Hearty Radish is different from the Hearty Radish, being far more difficult to find though significantly more effective in its recipes. If you are looking for Big Hearty Radishes in Tears of the Kingdom, here is what you need to do.

Big Hearty Radish Guide Tears of the Kingdom

If you are looking for Big Hearty Radishes in Tears of the Kingdom, you will need to venture to the Thunderhead Isles and the North Necluda Sky Archipelago. The exact area can be seen in the picture below at the following coordinates: 1761, -1210, 0923.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here, you will be able to search trees in the area that contain both Big Hearty Radishes and regular Hearty Radishes. Once you loot these sky islands however, you will need to wait until a Blood Moon to be able to use these trees again for resources. But there is another, potentially more regular method of acquiring radishes.

In Hateno Village, a school teacher NPC named Symin will give you a questline called Teach Me A Lesson. This multi-quest chain will require you to journey around Kakariko Village, Goron City, and other areas to help Symin teach a history lesson. For me, this was a fairly easy quest chain that took only a few minutes to complete, especially if you have unlocked Shrines or Skyview Towers around the map.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing this chain of three quests will give you access to use the school’s open field. In the field, you should see an old woman walking around named Uma. By speaking to her, you can request her to grow plants or crops for you. You will need to get her started by providing her with one of your requested items, so make sure to pick up a Big Hearty Radish beforehand.

Until you tell her to stop or switch your plant of choice, she will continue to grow crops for you. For Big Hearty Radishes, she can only grow two at a time, but this will still supply you with a stable income of the crop.

About the author