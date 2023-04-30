All voice actors for The Legends of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: Full cast list

The Legend of Zelda is a franchise as epic as it gets, with the first title in the series released all the way back in 1986.

Fast forward to 1998, and the Zelda franchise got its first bit of voice acting, albeit mostly in the form of grunts and shouts from Link. That was, however, the stepping stone to full-fledged voice acting that made its way into the franchise with Breath of the Wild’s release in 2017.

The Legend of Zelda is finally getting another mainline series title in the highly-anticipated Tears of the Kingdom scheduled to release May 12, 2023, and you can bet that voice acting is returning to the franchise in full force.

Curious about the voice actors appearing in Tears of the Kingdom? We’ve got you covered.

List of all confirmed voice actors in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Princess Zelda: Patricia Summersett

Link: Kengo Takanashi

Ganondorf: Matthew Mercer

Princess Mipha: Amelia Goth

Prince Sidon: Jamie Mortellaro

King Rhoam: Bill Rogers

Daruk and Yenobo: Joe Hernandez

Urbosa and Lady Makeela Riju: Elizabeth Maxwell

Revali, Teba, and The Great Deku Tree: Sean Chiplock

Princess Zelda is voiced by Patricia Summersett

Image via Nintendo

Patricia Summersett was the voice actor for the titular character of Princess Zelda in Breath of the Wild and will be reprising her role as the voice actress of the bearer of the Triforce of Wisdom in Tears of the Kingdom.

Patricia is not only a prolific voice actor but has also starred in several movies and TV shows as well. For video games, she has notably voiced Hope Jensen from Assassin’s Creed: Rogue, Bianca from Guardian Tales, Ash from Arknights, and Wenja from Far Cry Primal.

For movies and TV shows, Patricia has appeared in The Disappearance, mother!, The Bold Type, and more.

Link is voiced by Kengo Takanashi

Image via Nintendo

Yeah, you heard it right, Link has a voice actor. No, this does not mean that Link will start having dialogue in the game, but Kengo Takanashi’s voice will be the one that you hear whenever Link gasps, moans, and yells.

Kengo Takanashi is also the only voice actor who remains constant from the Japanese version of the game to the English version, which makes sense since the need for American-sounding screams and shouts was not much of a priority. A shocker.

Kengo will reprise his role as well since he voiced Link in Breath of the Wild too. Apart from the Zelda franchise, Keigo is known for voicing Emmanellain from Final Fantasy XIV, Yaiba Todo from Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc V, Puzzle from Arknights, and Nelson from The King of Fighters XIV.

Ganondorf is voiced by Matthew Mercer

I just got the go-ahead from Nintendo, so I can FINALLY announce my absolute pleasure to be voicing Ganondorf in the Legend of #Zelda : #TearsoftheKingdom.



An immense honor that I have thrown myself into doing justice. pic.twitter.com/GDtoWRUHDx — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) April 14, 2023

Probably the most popular name on this list, Matthew Mercer will be joining the cast of Tears of the Kingdom to lend his voice to the Zelda franchise’s most iconic villain, Ganondorf. It’s true, for the very first time, Ganondorf will have a voice in the Zelda games. Matthew even tweeted how excited he is to have the honor to play Ganondorf.

Matthew has a bunch of enviable voice-acting credits to his name, notable ones being Jotaro Kujo from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Chrom from Fire Emblem Engage, Cole Cassidy from Overwatch, and Leon S. Kennedy from Resident Evil 6.

Princess Mipha is voiced by Amelia Goth

Image via Nintendo

Amelia Goth enters the Zelda universe once again to reprise her role as Princess Mipha. Mipha is one of the original Champions of Hyrule that helped Link and Zelda in their attempt to stop Calamity Ganon from taking over Hyrule and ruling it for 100 years.

Not only has Amelia lent her voice to video game characters like Moogles from Mobius Final Fantasy and the player character in Let it Die, but she has also acted in a number of TV shows and movies such as Judgment Call and The Binding.

Prince Sidon is voiced by Jamie Mortellaro

Image via Nintendo

Prince Sidon needs no introduction for Zelda fans, and this character is very much a favorite among players. Jamie Mortellaro is here to reprise his role as the prince, once again lending his voice to Sidon ever since Breath of the Wild.

Sidon is considered to be the charming and charismatic partner of Link who aided him in bringing down the evil Ganondorf after he woke up a hundred years later.

Jamie Mortellaro is not only a respected voice actor but is also a game director. He is known for his work in dubbing and directing video games and TV shows such as Genshin Impact, Pokémon Evolutions, and Final Fantasy XV.

King Rhoam is voiced by Bill Rogers

Image via Nintendo

The familiar name of Bill Rogers is here to reprise his role as King Rhoam in Tears of the Kingdom after doing a fantastic job in Breath of the Wild. Having a dominant and commanding voice, fans adore Bill’s casting decision as the King of Hyrule and the father of Princess Zelda.

Bill has been in the voice acting industry for decades but is most popularly known for voicing Brock from the Pokémon anime.

Daruk and Yenobo are voiced by Joe Hernandez

Joe Hernandez is here to play the voices of the two main characters from the Goron tribe: Daruk and Yenobo, bringing a strong and energetic performance to both of them.

Joe Hernandez is another veteran in the voice acting industry and has tons of credits to his name, notable ones being his work in Transformers: War for Cybertron, Saints Row, and Lost Ark.

Urbosa and Lady Makeela Riju are voiced by Elizabeth Maxwell

Elizabeth Maxwell was heard as Riju—who claimed the throne of Gerudo at a young age—in the Tears of the Kingdom trailers. She is, however, voicing Urbosa as well, another fierce warrior from Gerudo.

Elizabeth has some impressive work under her belt, notably voicing Rosaria from Genshin Impact, Zephia from Fire Emblem Engage, and Ymir from Attack on Titan.

Revali, Teba, and the Great Deku Tree are voiced by Sean Chiplock

Sean Chiplock will not only voice the leading Rito characters in Revali and Teba in Tears of the Kingdom, but also the iconic Great Deku Tree. Talk about range.

Sean has done a lot of his work in the English versions of Japanese anime projects; too many to pick out just a couple notable ones, to be honest.