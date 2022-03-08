Yu-Gi-Oh! Speed Duel GX: Duel Academy Box delayed again

Just over a week before the Yu-Gi-Oh! Speed Duel GX: Duel Academy Box was set to release and give fans the long-awaited follow-up to the popular 2020 Speed Duel: Battle City Box product, Konami has announced yet another delay.

Instead of the previously announced March 18 release date, the Speed Duel GX: Duel Academy Box will now release on April 1 in North America due to “continued logistics issues” surrounding the product’s shipping.

According to Konami, via the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Twitter account, the product has been stuck at a port waiting for shipment since sometime in February and there is nothing the company can do to speed things along to meet the date. For that reason, the release of Speed Duel GX: Duel Academy is being pushed back two weeks.

This is not the first time Konami has delayed this product; Speed Duel GX: Duel Academy and several other Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG products were previously delayed several weeks due to supply chain issues between December 2021 and the start of March.

Thankfully, fans will still be able to get their hands on this Speed Duel product relatively soon and can also look forward to the Speed Duel GX: Midterm Paradox Mini Box, which will release in September, barring any additional delays.