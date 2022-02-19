Yu-Gi-Oh! Speed Duel GX: Midterm Paradox Mini Box announced for September

Before you pass this sacred chamber, you must agree to face the danger.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Speed Duel players are finally getting some love, as Konami has already announced another Speed Duel Box product before the upcoming Speed Duel GX: Duel Academy Box has even released.

Following the release of the Duel Academy Box on March 18, Speed Duel fans can look forward to the Speed Duel GX: Midterm Paradox Mini Box in September.

This will be a new type of Speed Duel product that iterates on the popular boxes, focusing on a smaller lineup of characters while still providing players with plenty of pre-built decks, a selection of Secret Rares, and new Skill Cards. This time, those decks and Skill Cards will be themed around Jaden Yuki, Syrus Truesdale, Bastion Misawa, and the Paradox Brothers.

Here is what will be included in this Mini Box when it launches on Sept. 2:

100 Common Cards

12 Skill Cards

Four (of 12) Secret Rares

Two two-player Jaden Yuki & Syrus Truesdale Deluxe Game Mat

If this is a format Konami plans to adopt moving forward, fans of both the Speed Duel format and the Yu-Gi-Oh! GX anime might get to see more products themed around big arcs and smaller plotlines from the show moving forward.

There is also the Speed Duel Tournament Pack 3 coming to Official Tournament Stores on March 25 with tons of useful reprints for newer players.