Konami is bringing a new wave of Yu-Gi-Oh! National Championships to Latin America

With the recent announcement that Konami is bringing back the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship for the first time in four years, the Yu-Gi-Oh! National Championships will also make a return.

Starting in May, Konami will host dozens of events across a number of regions in order to find the best duelists from around the world—with this specific update focusing on Latin America.

“The 2022 Latin America Yu-Gi-Oh! National Championships saw more than 4,600 Duelists compete for the title of National Champion,” Konami said. “Konami is expecting thousands to compete again this year, as they look to ensure their path towards the highly anticipated Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship, after being on hiatus for the last 3 years, set to take place in Japan this August.”

Between May and July, Konami plans to host various National Championship events in 16 different countries in Latin America.

That lineup will include Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, and Peru. More countries will be added to the list in the coming months as Konami organizes the events and can provide more information.

Related: Yu-Gi-Oh! will bring back iconic sets, introduce new Quarter Century Secret Rare cards in 25th Anniversary celebration

As with most larger Yu-Gi-Oh! events, top finishers will receive special prizing and the title of National Champion for their country. The prizing, as of now, will include prize cards along with travel and accommodation to either the 2023 Central or South America Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship Qualifier for eligible players.

For now, it is likely that these events will only include official tournaments for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG. You can learn more about all upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh! events and how to register on the official Yu-Gi-Oh! website.