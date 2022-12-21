Yu-Gi-Oh! will bring back iconic sets, introduce new Quarter Century Secret Rare cards in 25th Anniversary celebration

Get ready for a new look at legendary cards from the past.

Konami is about to blow some older Yu-Gi-Oh! fans away with an upcoming 2023 product that will bring back some of the most beloved cards in the game’s history to celebrate the franchise’s 25th Anniversary.

On April 19, the Legendary Collection returns with the Legendary Collection: 25th Anniversary Edition, with a riff on the classic packaging to pair with the classic contents inside.

This includes guaranteed copies of Obelisk the Tormentor, Slifer the Sky Dragon, The Winged Dragon of Ra, Blue-Eyes White Dragon, Dark Magician, and Red-Eyes Black Dragon in Ultra Rare—with one twist.

Image via Konami

With each of those six promo cards included in the Legendary Collection, players will also get a seventh card that will randomly feature one of those six cards in a brand new rarity—Quarter Century Secret Rare. This is a sneak peek at this new rarity that can only be found in this style of product.

Not only will there be a pack of special cards inside, but Konami is also reprinting six iconic packs: Legend of Blue-Eyes White Dragon, Metal Raiders, Pharaoh’s Servant, Spell Ruler, Dark Crisis, and Invasion of Chaos. So you get six promo cards, a random Quarter Century Secret Rare variant of one of those promos, and six classic reprint packs for $31.99.

Image via Konami Image via Konami Image via Konami Image via Konami Image via Konami

Additionally, Konami is going to release five standalone reprint booster packs from this collection too. Legend of Blue-Eyes White Dragon, Metal Raiders, Pharaoh’s Servant, Spell Ruler, and Invasion of Chaos will all be available as standalone boosters starting July 14, 2023.

This will include all of the original cards from each Yu-Gi-Oh! set and each pack going for $4.49—with more details about this set of products coming later.