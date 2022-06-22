Cards you’ll want to pull from Yu-Gi-Oh!’s Legendary Duelist: Duels From The Deep

Here are the cards you'll want to find in your net.

Are you ready to go fishing for new cards Duelist? Then head over to your local card shop and snag a booster box of Legendary Duelist: Duels From The Deep.

Duels From The Deep is the latest set of cards to join the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG. Although the set has been available for OCG players for quite some time now, we finally have access to it in the west. Duels From The Deep was initially scheduled to be released on June 9 for TCG players, but the initial rollout was disrupted by pandemic-related supply chain issues.

Nevertheless, Duels From the Deep launched in the U.S. on June 17 and players have been busting open packs ever since. Now that a few days have passed we have a pretty good idea of what the hot pulls are for the western market when it comes to this new set.

At the time of writing, you can snag a box of Legendary Duelists: Duels From The Deep for around $40 on TCGplayer.com. Each pack of Duels From The Deep contains five cards. The set contains 57 cards total, and as you may have guessed based on the name, contains a ton of support for Water-type decks.

Of the 57 cards in the set, there is one Ghost Rare, nine Ultra Rares, eight Super Rares, ten Rares, and 29 Commons. Below you’ll find the most expensive cards in the set as of the time of writing. Each card will include a link to its TCGplayer page so you can track the price fluctuation in real-time.

Forbidden Droplet

Image via Konami

Price: $50.00-60.00

Available through TCGplayer here.

Number 101: Silent Honor ARK

Image via Konami

Price: $38.00-45.00

Available through TCGplayer here.

Marincess Dive

Image via Konami

Price: $14.50-17.00

Available through TCGplayer here.

Fish Sonar

Image via Konami

Price: $11.00-15.00

Available through TCGplayer here.

Abyss Shark

Image via Konami

Price: $3.70-5.00

Available through TCGplayer here.

Marincess Springirl

Image via Konami

Price: $3.70-5.00

Available through TCGplayer here.

Marincess Coral Triangle

Image via Konami

Price: $2.99-3.20

Available through TCGPlayer here.