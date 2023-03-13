All Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG: Maze of Memories cards worth money

Even smaller Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG sets contain key cards that can help provide a boost to the card game, either by adding new archetypes or support for existing strategies. But that doesn’t necessarily mean Maze of Memories goes above and beyond for anyone looking for Yu-Gi-Oh! money cards.

Maze of Memories provides a number of interesting cards to pull, including reworked iterations of Gate Guardian and other Paradox Brother anime staples. But what most people will be looking for are the completely new cards looking to shape the meta, reprints of currently strong pieces, or the high-rarity chasers.

If you were hoping any of the new Guardian support is going to make it rain, beyond actual water due to some Attributes, you will be sorely mistaken. All of the value sits in those reprints and some of the added archetype staples. That shouldn’t matter to most collectors, but if you are looking for the best money cards, here is a guide to Maze of Memories.

Best cards worth money from Maze of Memories in the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG

Baronne de Fleur to the moon

Images via Konami

Competitive staple, format filler, and soon-to-be even more heavily used line ender, Baronne de Fleur is the top billing in both its Ultra Rare reprint and out of all of the Collector’s Rare options in the set.

As one of, if not the best Synchro Monsters in the modern format that has somewhat revolutionized certain elements of that summoning mechanic, Baronne de Fleur sees a lot of use in a variety of decks. Not long after its original release, it would be sold as a single for a peak of over $130—though it has declined significantly since then.

In the current market, Baronne de Fleur from Maze of Memories will run players around $40 for the Ultra Rare or $200 for the Collector’s Rare. Those prices will likely rise over time until another reprint happens—with the CR likely only going up. The Synchro Storm original Ultra Rare is still sitting at $60 too, so not too bad for such a strong card.

Accel Synchro Stardust Dragon is finally here

Images via Konami and YGOPro

Get this card as early as possible if you want to potentially turn a profit on it in some upcoming formats.

Accel Synchro Stardust Dragon enables additional Synchro Summons by giving players access to Tuners in the Graveyard and ensuring the original Stardust Dragon can be somewhat relevant again in the right circumstances. Scaling to higher-leveled Synchro Monsters in even the oddest deck will be a snap with this new option.

Because of that, the $17 price point just after launch could be considered a steal for anyone who wants to get some copies early. The reason being, in future sets like Cyberstorm Access it will enable even more strategies, but even for just Synchron or Stardust-centric decks, this is a great pick-up.

Collector’s Rare options can range from $80 to $90 and are probably worth grabbing now if you have faith in the potential this card is being touted to contain for upcoming meta implications.

Wake Up Your Elemental HERO (or don’t)

Images via Konami and YGOPro

A decent card boosted by the Elemental HERO label and name, this might not see a lot of play in certain HERO builds, but it is a solid end-liner for potential “budget” builds—that don’t exist in this archetype.

While this niche option is likely going to be looked over for other, better or more reliable options in HERO decks, the real shine(-ing Flare Wingman) here is the art and name. Both are references to the second Japanese opening in the anime that has a similar shot, shares naming conventions, and was actually sung by the Japanese voice actor and singer Kenichiro “KENN” Ohashi.

HERO cards tend to hold value, so the $9 Ultra Rare is a good grab for fans of HERO stuff or those who think it might rise in price. Now $90 or more for the Collector’s Rare is a bit steeper and should only be for the true HERO-ic degenerates.

Solemn Judgement, other in-demand Collector’s Rares, and reprints

Images via Konami and YGOPro

Solemn Judgement is back in demand within recent meta trends, with even the lower rarity options running up over $6—to the higher end averaging closer to $18. A $3 option from Maze of Memories is a welcome reprint.

And for anyone chasing the ability to judge those who use low-rarity cards, a Collector’s Rare for $70 is there too.

As for other Collector’s Rare chasers and important reprints, here is a price rundown from post-launch: