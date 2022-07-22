When does Xenoblade Chronicles 3 release?

It seems like Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was only announced yesterday, but the game’s release date is rapidly approaching.

Fans have been waiting for its release since 2017’s Xenoblade Chronicles 2, which whet players’ appetites with its anime-style real-time combat and continent-spanning story. While the first Xenoblade game floundered a little on the Wii thanks to its odd motion control scheme, the series has found a much more welcoming home on the Switch.

Here is everything we know about Xenoblade Chronicles 3‘s release date.

What is Xenoblade Chronicles 3‘s release date?

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will release on Switch on July 29, 2022, so it’s only a few days away from release. Besides the standard physical and digital editions, there is a special edition of the game available for $119.99 that includes a limited-edition box, a steelbook, and an art book. Fans who order the special edition will receive their physical copy of the game shortly after the release date, but the rest of the items won’t ship until fall 2022.

Xenoblade‘s story doesn’t end with its full release, though. The game will be receiving four large updates via an expansion pass. The first is scheduled to arrive on July 29 alongside the game’s major release and will include an assortment of items and new outfit variations for playable characters. Upcoming expansion releases will include new outfits, a new Challenge Battle mode, additional story content, and new hero characters. Fans who are interested in seeing absolutely everything the game has to offer should check out the expansion pass alongside the base game.