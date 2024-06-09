XDefiant gun stat comparison

XDefiant currently has 24 different guns across seven different categories. Each category fits a distinct niche for combat, but the individual stats make a huge difference in performance.
The game lists four primary categories for its firearm stats: firepower, mobility, accuracy, and ammo. These are decent indicators, but they’re also not exact, and third-party sources like the XDefiant Fandom have more precise numbers for important stats like rate of fire and ADS speed. The images below show XDefiant‘s in-game stats, while the bullet points show the more precise metrics from Fandom.
Here’s a comprehensive comparison of XDefiant‘s gun stats.
Every gun in XDefiant and the stats
This stat comparison will list all the important numbers for every gun in XDefiant. Every weapon with the highest number of a particular stat is noted because it’s important to know which gun shoots the fastest or has the highest firepower when creating optimal classes.
Assault rifles
M4A1
- Rate of fire: 725 RPM
- ADS time: 267 milliseconds
- Magazine size: 30 per clip
- Reload time: 2.2 seconds
The M4A1 has the fastest ADS time of any assault rifle and the highest in-game accuracy score.
AK-47
- Rate of fire: 600 RPM
- ADS time: 300 milliseconds
- Magazine size: 30 per clip
- Reload time: Two seconds
The AK-47 lands in a solid middle position with most of its stats, only hitting the top in a tie with the MDR for the fastest reload time.
M16A4
- Rate of fire: 275 RPM
- ADS time: 300 milliseconds
- Magazine size: 30 per clip
- Reload time: 2.2 seconds
Due to its three-round burst firing style, the M16 has the lowest rate of fire of any assault rifle by a significant margin. But it compensates for that with the highest in-game firepower score in its category.
MDR
- Rate of fire: 765 RPM
- ADS time: 300 milliseconds
- Magazine size: 30 per clip
- Reload time: Two seconds
The MDR has the highest rate of fire compared to any other assault rifle. It also scores the highest compared to assault rifles on the in-game mobility score.
ACR 6.8
- Rate of fire: 625 RPM
- ADS time: 320 milliseconds
- Magazine size: 30 per clip
- Reload time: 2.3 seconds
Despite its reputation as a top-tier assault rifle in XDefiant currently, the ACR 6.8 has both the slowest ADS time and reload time of any assault rifle.
SMGs
MP5A2
- Rate of fire: 800 RPM
- ADS time: 175 milliseconds
- Magazine size: 30 per clip
- Reload time: 2.4 seconds
The MP5A2 is largely in the middle on most of its stats, with the only standouts being the highest accuracy and lowest firepower scores of any SMG, but only by slim margins.
P90
- Rate of fire: 825 RPM
- ADS time: 170 milliseconds
- Magazine size: 50 per clip
- Reload time: 2.8 seconds
The P90 has both the fastest ADS time and the largest magazine size of any SMG, and in trade, it has the slowest reload time.
Vector .45 ACP
- Rate of fire: 1,000 RPM
- ADS time: 180 milliseconds
- Magazine size: 25 per clip
- Reload time: Two seconds
The Vector .45 ACP takes the cake with not just the highest rate of fire of any SMG but the highest rate of fire of any gun in XDefiant. It also has the smallest magazine size and lowest accuracy score in its category.
MP7
- Rate of fire: 875 RPM
- ADS time: 185 milliseconds
- Magazine size: 35 per clip
- Reload time: 1.9 seconds
The MP7 has both the fastest reload time and the slowest ADS time of any SMG. It also has an impressive rate of fire, considering its larger magazine size.
LMGs
M249
- Rate of fire: 600 RPM
- ADS time: 425 milliseconds
- Magazine size: 100 per clip
- Reload time: 9 seconds
The M249 has the highest rate of fire, ADS time, and accuracy score compared to the other LMGs. It also ties the M60 for the largest magazine in the game. The only trade-off is having the lowest firepower score in its category.
M60
- Rate of fire: 500 RPM
- ADS time: 525 milliseconds
- Magazine size: 100 per clip
- Reload time: 9.4 seconds
The M60 is, unfortunately, the slowest LMG in many categories: rate of fire, ADS time, and reload time. It also has the lowest mobility score. Its only exceptional stat, aside from magazine size, is its firepower score.
RPK
- Rate of fire: 525 RPM
- ADS time: 475 milliseconds
- Magazine size: 45 per clip
- Reload time: Three seconds
The RPK edges out the M60 to have the highest firepower score of any LMG. It also trades the fastest reload time for the lowest magazine size in its category.
Marksman rifles
MK 20 SSR
- Rate of fire: 200 RPM
- ADS time: 350 milliseconds
- Magazine size: 10 per clip
- Reload time: Two seconds
There are only two marksman rifles in XDefiant right now, but the MK 20 SSR has a higher rate of fire and faster reload time compared to the SVD.
SVD
- Rate of fire: 185 RPM
- ADS time: 350 milliseconds
- Magazine size: 10 per clip
- Reload time: Three seconds
The SVD has a higher firepower and accuracy score than the MK 20 SSR, but only by a slim amount.
Sniper rifles
M44
- Rate of fire: 48 RPM
- ADS time: 400 milliseconds
- Magazine size: Five per clip
- Reload time: One second per round
Similar to marksmen rifles, there are currently only two snipers in XDefiant. The M44 has a higher rate of fire alongside a faster ADS and reload time compared to the Tac-50. Its firepower score, in turn, is significantly lower.
Tac-50
- Rate of fire: 38 RPM
- ADS time: 625 milliseconds
- Magazine size: Five per clip
- Reload time: Three seconds
The Tac-50 has the second-highest firepower score of any gun currently in the game. Other stats suffer, including a lower mobility score compared to the M44, but that doesn’t stop players from begging Ubisoft to nerf this gun.
Shotguns
M870
- Rate of fire: 80 RPM
- ADS time: 200 milliseconds
- Magazine size: Five shells
- Reload time: .9 seconds per shell
The M870 feels middling, with all of its in-game scores falling between the Double Barrel and the AA-12. Its low rate of fire and slow reload time further add to its unimpressive standing.
Double Barrel
- Rate of fire: 200 RPM
- ADS time: 200 milliseconds
- Magazine size: Two shells
- Reload time: One second per shell
The Double Barrel has the highest firepower score of any gun in XDefiant. In turn, it has the lowest magazine size and has to reload every two shots. Its mobility score is also the lowest of the shotguns.
AA-12
- Rate of fire: 300 RPM
- ADS time: 200 milliseconds
- Magazine size: Eight per clip
- Reload time: 2.5 seconds
The AA-12 has the highest magazine size, rate of fire, and mobility score of any shotgun. It suffers with the lowest firepower and accuracy scores in its category.
Secondaries
M9
- Rate of fire: 400 RPM
- ADS time: 150 milliseconds
- Magazine size: 15 per clip
- Reload time: 1.5 seconds
The M9 is fast with the highest rate of fire, reload time, and mobility score of any pistol. In turn, it has the lowest firepower.
M1911
- Rate of fire: 335 RPM
- ADS time: 150 milliseconds
- Magazine size: Seven per clip
- Reload time: 1.6 seconds
The M1911 has similar stats to the M9, with its standout features being an uptick in accuracy and firepower in exchange for a magazine size that’s cut by more than half.
93R
- Rate of fire: 350 RPM
- ADS time: 150 milliseconds
- Magazine size: 15 per clip
- Reload time: 1.7 seconds
The 93R also feels similar to the M9 with most of its stats. It has an identical magazine size alongside a similar reload time and mobility score. The main difference is this is a burst-shot pistol with a weaker range.
D50
- Rate of fire: 200 RPM
- ADS time: 150 milliseconds
- Magazine size: Seven per clip
- Reload time: 1.6 seconds
The D50 nearly has the highest firepower among the secondaries but trades firepower in exchange for a higher magazine size and significantly faster reload time compared to its competition, the 686 Magnum.
686 Magnum
- Rate of fire: 150 RPM
- ADS time: 150 milliseconds
- Magazine size: Six per clip
- Reload time: three seconds
The 686 Magnum has the highest firepower of any pistol, and it pays for that with the lowest rate of fire and magazine size alongside the slowest reload time of its category.