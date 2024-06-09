XDefiant gun stat comparison

XDefiant currently has 24 different guns across seven different categories. Each category fits a distinct niche for combat, but the individual stats make a huge difference in performance.

The game lists four primary categories for its firearm stats: firepower, mobility, accuracy, and ammo. These are decent indicators, but they’re also not exact, and third-party sources like the XDefiant Fandom have more precise numbers for important stats like rate of fire and ADS speed. The images below show XDefiant‘s in-game stats, while the bullet points show the more precise metrics from Fandom.

Here’s a comprehensive comparison of XDefiant‘s gun stats.

Every gun in XDefiant and the stats

This stat comparison will list all the important numbers for every gun in XDefiant. Every weapon with the highest number of a particular stat is noted because it’s important to know which gun shoots the fastest or has the highest firepower when creating optimal classes.

Assault rifles

M4A1

XDefiant’s M4A1 stat block. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rate of fire: 725 RPM

ADS time: 267 milliseconds

Magazine size: 30 per clip

Reload time: 2.2 seconds

The M4A1 has the fastest ADS time of any assault rifle and the highest in-game accuracy score.

AK-47

XDefiant’s AK-47 stat block. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rate of fire: 600 RPM

ADS time: 300 milliseconds

Magazine size: 30 per clip

Reload time: Two seconds

The AK-47 lands in a solid middle position with most of its stats, only hitting the top in a tie with the MDR for the fastest reload time.

M16A4

XDefiant’s M16A4 stat block. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rate of fire: 275 RPM

ADS time: 300 milliseconds

Magazine size: 30 per clip

Reload time: 2.2 seconds

Due to its three-round burst firing style, the M16 has the lowest rate of fire of any assault rifle by a significant margin. But it compensates for that with the highest in-game firepower score in its category.

MDR

XDefiant’s MDR stat block. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rate of fire: 765 RPM

ADS time: 300 milliseconds

Magazine size: 30 per clip

Reload time: Two seconds

The MDR has the highest rate of fire compared to any other assault rifle. It also scores the highest compared to assault rifles on the in-game mobility score.

ACR 6.8

XDefiant’s ACR 6.8 stat block. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rate of fire: 625 RPM

ADS time: 320 milliseconds

Magazine size: 30 per clip

Reload time: 2.3 seconds

Despite its reputation as a top-tier assault rifle in XDefiant currently, the ACR 6.8 has both the slowest ADS time and reload time of any assault rifle.

SMGs

MP5A2

XDefiant’s MP5A2 stat block. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rate of fire: 800 RPM

ADS time: 175 milliseconds

Magazine size: 30 per clip

Reload time: 2.4 seconds

The MP5A2 is largely in the middle on most of its stats, with the only standouts being the highest accuracy and lowest firepower scores of any SMG, but only by slim margins.

P90

XDefiant’s P90 stat block. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rate of fire: 825 RPM

ADS time: 170 milliseconds

Magazine size: 50 per clip

Reload time: 2.8 seconds

The P90 has both the fastest ADS time and the largest magazine size of any SMG, and in trade, it has the slowest reload time.

Vector .45 ACP

XDefiant’s Vector .45 ACP stat block. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rate of fire: 1,000 RPM

ADS time: 180 milliseconds

Magazine size: 25 per clip

Reload time: Two seconds

The Vector .45 ACP takes the cake with not just the highest rate of fire of any SMG but the highest rate of fire of any gun in XDefiant. It also has the smallest magazine size and lowest accuracy score in its category.

MP7

XDefiant’s MP7 stat block. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rate of fire: 875 RPM

ADS time: 185 milliseconds

Magazine size: 35 per clip

Reload time: 1.9 seconds

The MP7 has both the fastest reload time and the slowest ADS time of any SMG. It also has an impressive rate of fire, considering its larger magazine size.

LMGs

M249

XDefiant’s M249 stat block. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rate of fire: 600 RPM

ADS time: 425 milliseconds

Magazine size: 100 per clip

Reload time: 9 seconds

The M249 has the highest rate of fire, ADS time, and accuracy score compared to the other LMGs. It also ties the M60 for the largest magazine in the game. The only trade-off is having the lowest firepower score in its category.

M60

XDefiant’s M60 stat block. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rate of fire: 500 RPM

ADS time: 525 milliseconds

Magazine size: 100 per clip

Reload time: 9.4 seconds

The M60 is, unfortunately, the slowest LMG in many categories: rate of fire, ADS time, and reload time. It also has the lowest mobility score. Its only exceptional stat, aside from magazine size, is its firepower score.

RPK

XDefiant’s RPK stat block. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rate of fire: 525 RPM

ADS time: 475 milliseconds

Magazine size: 45 per clip

Reload time: Three seconds

The RPK edges out the M60 to have the highest firepower score of any LMG. It also trades the fastest reload time for the lowest magazine size in its category.

Marksman rifles

MK 20 SSR

XDefiant’s MK 20 SSR stat block. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rate of fire: 200 RPM

ADS time: 350 milliseconds

Magazine size: 10 per clip

Reload time: Two seconds

There are only two marksman rifles in XDefiant right now, but the MK 20 SSR has a higher rate of fire and faster reload time compared to the SVD.

SVD

XDefiant’s SVD stat block. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rate of fire: 185 RPM

ADS time: 350 milliseconds

Magazine size: 10 per clip

Reload time: Three seconds

The SVD has a higher firepower and accuracy score than the MK 20 SSR, but only by a slim amount.

Sniper rifles

M44

XDefiant’s M44 stat block. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rate of fire: 48 RPM

ADS time: 400 milliseconds

Magazine size: Five per clip

Reload time: One second per round

Similar to marksmen rifles, there are currently only two snipers in XDefiant. The M44 has a higher rate of fire alongside a faster ADS and reload time compared to the Tac-50. Its firepower score, in turn, is significantly lower.

Tac-50

XDefiant’s Tac-50 stat block. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rate of fire: 38 RPM

ADS time: 625 milliseconds

Magazine size: Five per clip

Reload time: Three seconds

The Tac-50 has the second-highest firepower score of any gun currently in the game. Other stats suffer, including a lower mobility score compared to the M44, but that doesn’t stop players from begging Ubisoft to nerf this gun.

Shotguns

M870

XDefiant’s M870 stat block. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rate of fire: 80 RPM

ADS time: 200 milliseconds

Magazine size: Five shells

Reload time: .9 seconds per shell

The M870 feels middling, with all of its in-game scores falling between the Double Barrel and the AA-12. Its low rate of fire and slow reload time further add to its unimpressive standing.

Double Barrel

XDefiant’s Double Barrel stat block. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rate of fire: 200 RPM

ADS time: 200 milliseconds

Magazine size: Two shells

Reload time: One second per shell

The Double Barrel has the highest firepower score of any gun in XDefiant. In turn, it has the lowest magazine size and has to reload every two shots. Its mobility score is also the lowest of the shotguns.

AA-12

XDefiant’s AA12 stat block. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rate of fire: 300 RPM

ADS time: 200 milliseconds

Magazine size: Eight per clip

Reload time: 2.5 seconds

The AA-12 has the highest magazine size, rate of fire, and mobility score of any shotgun. It suffers with the lowest firepower and accuracy scores in its category.

Secondaries

M9

XDefiant’s M9 stat block. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rate of fire: 400 RPM

ADS time: 150 milliseconds

Magazine size: 15 per clip

Reload time: 1.5 seconds

The M9 is fast with the highest rate of fire, reload time, and mobility score of any pistol. In turn, it has the lowest firepower.

M1911

XDefiant’s M1911 stat block. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rate of fire: 335 RPM

ADS time: 150 milliseconds

Magazine size: Seven per clip

Reload time: 1.6 seconds

The M1911 has similar stats to the M9, with its standout features being an uptick in accuracy and firepower in exchange for a magazine size that’s cut by more than half.

93R

XDefiant’s 93R stat block. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rate of fire: 350 RPM

ADS time: 150 milliseconds

Magazine size: 15 per clip

Reload time: 1.7 seconds

The 93R also feels similar to the M9 with most of its stats. It has an identical magazine size alongside a similar reload time and mobility score. The main difference is this is a burst-shot pistol with a weaker range.

D50

XDefiant’s D50 stat block. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rate of fire: 200 RPM

ADS time: 150 milliseconds

Magazine size: Seven per clip

Reload time: 1.6 seconds

The D50 nearly has the highest firepower among the secondaries but trades firepower in exchange for a higher magazine size and significantly faster reload time compared to its competition, the 686 Magnum.

686 Magnum

XDefiant’s 686 magnum stat block. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rate of fire: 150 RPM

ADS time: 150 milliseconds

Magazine size: Six per clip

Reload time: three seconds

The 686 Magnum has the highest firepower of any pistol, and it pays for that with the lowest rate of fire and magazine size alongside the slowest reload time of its category.

