XDefiant devs confirm popular mode coming in season one, Prestige and killcam in the works

XDefiant developers have confirmed that one of the most requested game modes is arriving in season one, much earlier than initially planned.

Since XDefiant‘s release, players have requested the addition of several game modes. The developers have shown they’re listening with Team Deathmatch quickly added—and another huge mode is coming in season one.

Right around the corner. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Ubisoft

In a preview video for the new season, in a section orientated around answering questions from the community, XDefiant developers confirmed a Search and Destroy game mode is in the works. This mode was initially slated to arrive in year one, but a quick cut then transitioned to updated comments, revealing that due to the ongoing desire for the game mode to arrive in XDefiant, a change to the roadmap was made. Thus, Bomb, the new Search and Destroy mode, will be added in season one.

There was also positive news regarding other highly requested features in XDefiant, with a Prestige system “already in development” and a killcam being worked on “as we speak,” though full release dates remain unconfirmed.

The video also announced that “upgrades are coming to the Weapon Mastery system in the future,” and private matches are “100 percent” coming, with the mode being important for XDefiant’s planned tournaments and esports.

Finally, it was confirmed that each new season will introduce three new weapons available for free in the battle pass, but those who don’t unlock them in time won’t miss out as they’ll be available through challenges in future seasons.

Each season will also bring new Weapon Mastery levels, as shown by the three new additions in season one, and the developers are extremely excited about the factions lined up to make their debut in the first year.

XDefiant season one begins on July 2 and will remain live for around three months, with an official end date to be confirmed.

