XDefiant finally getting TDM after fans just kept annoying the devs

Ubisoft’s XDefiant is finally getting its hands on the heavily fan-requested Team Deathmatch mode in “a couple of weeks,” adding a new variety to the game’s playlists.

Recommended Videos

“One of the things players have been asking for, in the two-and-a-half weeks that we’ve been live, is a TDM mode. We’ll be seeing it in a couple of weeks [in XDefiant],” Mark Rubin, executive producer, said in an interview with IGN on June 10.

XDefiant’s Deathmatch mode should shake up the meta. Image via Ubisoft

As XDefiant’s pre-season continues, fans have been anticipating the introduction of new game modes, including Team Deathmatch, and voicing their opinions on Reddit. The current meta, dominated by snipers, has been frustrating for many. But with the arrival of the Team Deathmatch mode, players can diversify their strategies, rethink their loadouts, and potentially shift the balance of power on the maps.

The developers have been committed to a fair and inclusive gaming experience, taking an unconventional approach by removing skill-based matchmaking and allowing everyone to queue together. This ensures a level playing field and allows everyone to thrive and improve regardless of skill level.

XDefiant’s season one drops on July 2, and the developers plan to bring a new faction, three weapons, a ranked mode, new maps every month, and more. The IGN interview also teased the arrival of maps from Ubisoft’s non-shooter games, keeping fans in the dark about the surprise.

Ubisoft’s developers have been open in their communication with the XDefiant community. With the upcoming addition of the Team Deathmatch mode, this commitment is deepening, with players having an even greater influence on the game’s future development.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy