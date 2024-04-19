Two players at full sprint prepare to battle in XDefiant.
Image via Ubisoft
Category:
XDefiant

How to fix your controller not working in XDefiant

Get your controller to work with XDefiant to keep your mouse and keyboard at bay.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Apr 19, 2024 05:59 pm

PC players on XDefiant have been reporting problems while trying to play the game with a controller. Regardless of your reasons for using an alternative input method, your controller not working on XDefiant may negatively impact your experience.

Recommended Videos

The good news is that these controller detection problems in XDefiant will likely be ironed out as the game progresses to its full release stage. However, for those who want to jump into the action now, here are a few temporary fixes you can try.

How do you fix your controller not working in XDefiant

XDefiant character holding a weapon and aiming at an opponent off screen.
It’s not your controller, it’s the game. Image via Ubisoft

The quickest fix for the controller not working error in XDefiant is restarting Ubisoft Connect. After closing Ubisoft’s launcher, go through your running background tasks and ensure that Steam, Epic Games Launches, etc., aren’t active.

Having multiple game launchers at the same time can sometimes mess with controller detection, so making sure that Ubisoft Connect is the only active launcher could be enough to get your controller working again.

Alternatively, you can also quickly edit a game configuration file to start using your controller on XDefiant.

  • Navigate to Documents/My Games/XDefiant
  • Open the “bc_general_settings” file with Notepad.
  •  Find the line with “GameplayInput_v0” and change the value from 0 to 1.
  • Save the file and relaunch XDefiant.

If the two methods above don’t work and you’re using a wireless controller, particularly a PlayStation controller, a program called DS4Windows can help. DS4Windows translates your PlayStation controller’s signal for your PC, allowing for smoother compatibility while playing games.

Once you get your controller working, you can focus on further improving your gameplay experience with the best XDefiant controller settings. One of the first things I did after connecting to my controller was checking if XDefiant had aim assist since I needed all the help I could get to stay on target.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to fix XDefiant MIKE-01 error code
Cover art for XDefiant, an Ubisoft FPS featuring players in combat gear.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
How to fix XDefiant MIKE-01 error code
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 19, 2024
Read Article The best P90 loadout in XDefiant
A screenshot of the P90 in XDefiant.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
The best P90 loadout in XDefiant
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 19, 2024
Read Article The best M44 loadout in XDefiant
A screenshot of the M44 sniper rifle in XDefiant.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
The best M44 loadout in XDefiant
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to fix XDefiant MIKE-01 error code
Cover art for XDefiant, an Ubisoft FPS featuring players in combat gear.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
How to fix XDefiant MIKE-01 error code
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 19, 2024
Read Article The best P90 loadout in XDefiant
A screenshot of the P90 in XDefiant.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
The best P90 loadout in XDefiant
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 19, 2024
Read Article The best M44 loadout in XDefiant
A screenshot of the M44 sniper rifle in XDefiant.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
The best M44 loadout in XDefiant
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 19, 2024
Author
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.