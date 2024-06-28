Should you pull Danjin in Wuthering Waves?

With the recent Jinhsi banner coming to Wuthering Waves, several four-star Resonators also have enhanced odds to appear on your pulls, giving you a healthy chance to obtain other characters and embrace new playstyles.

Danjin is a robust four-star Havoc Element Resonator in Wuthering Waves, who has one of the most underrated kits in the game. Even though players often go for five-star Resonators, Danjin cements her place distinctly in the meta as one of the most potent four-star DPS options. Her unique high-risk, high-reward playstyle allows players with a high skill ceiling to thrive against dangerous foes.

So, the question is, should you go for Danjin and use your pulls for her in Wuthering Waves?

Is pulling Danjin in Wuthering Waves worth it?

Give blood and deal high damage. Image via Kuro Games

Yes, you should definitely pull for Danjin in Wuthering Waves and try to get as many copies of her as possible to make her even stronger by filling up the character’s Resonance Chain and gaining multiple buffs to her existing kit.

Danjin’s main strength lies in her Resonance Skill, Crimson Fragment, where she sacrifices a portion of her max HP to deal more damage to her enemies. At first glance, this might seem like a healthy trade-off, but it’s definitely a trade in your favor as she heals after consuming 60 of her Ruby Blossom stacks to cast Chaoscleave, which is a heavy attack.

The ability to heal herself purely through combat makes her the only DPS Resonator to self-sustain and run without a healer in their team composition, making her an ideal choice to take down bosses with higher levels where parrying and sustaining are more important than dishing out burst damage. As she gains more stacks, her attacks get dangerously more lethal as she crosses the 120 threshold, adding a damage multiplier and unlocking another level of damage in her kit.

If her health drops to the last percent, the casting of her Resonance Skill doesn’t consume any HP, and it won’t kill her upon usage despite being low in health. On the other hand, it makes her vulnerable to the bosses if she doesn’t heal on time or rely on another healer in the team to restore her health in time.

As she is a four-star Resonator, you can always pull more copies of her through future five-star banners and even the standard Resonator banner, making it easier to fill her Resonance Chain compared to other high-tier Resonators.

Apart from Rover (Havoc), there is no five-star Havoc-based Resonator, which could also see her as Sub DPS and using outro skill to buff Havoc attacks of the primary attacker. Thus, making her a safe investment choice for your future team combinations as more Resonators are added into the fray.

