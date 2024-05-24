Should you fight or question Scar in Wuthering Waves? – All Scar answers guide

Wuthering Waves has lots of interesting quests. One of them occurs early in the game, during which you meet Scar, the main villain of the story so far. He presents you with a few questions you can either answer or skip entirely.

This guide will tell you the answers to those questions, and explain whether you should humor or confront Scar in Wuthering Waves.

Should you fight Scar in Wuthering Waves?

You can choose to confront Scar and fight him. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the early game main quest, Ominous Star, you’re tasked with investigating a mysterious village left in ruins. Shortly after you arrive and begin investigating, you meet Scar, an outspoken, interesting-looking character who doesn’t have good intentions. He quickly captures Yangyang, holds her hostage, and forces you to play his mind games by making you answer his questions.

At this point, you get a choice. You can either play his games by answering his questions, or attack him outright. If you choose to comply, you have to investigate several points of interest in the area, prompting Scar to answer questions based on what you’ve learned.

If you want to attack him, you have to choose the option multiple times to get what you want. With the first two attempts, Scar brushes you off, suggesting you shouldn’t attack him if you want Yanyang to be safe. However, doing this a third time aggravates Scar, and you’ll skip the entire question and answer section. You’ll jump straight into the boss fight that would’ve happened later on in the quest regardless.

So, if you’re wondering which you should choose, the decision is entirely up to the type of player you are. If you care about the story and are interested in finding out more about the village, then we advise you not to aggravate fight Scar. This quest’s narrative is one of the best in the game until this point, with great voice acting and presentation, so it would be a shame to skip it if you enjoy a good story.

Otherwise, if you’re not too fond of the narrative and are just interested in fighting Scar, then attacking him is your best choice.

All Scar answers in Wuthering Waves

Answering Scar’s questions has its own rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you choose to play Scar’s game, you must answer three questions. To answer them correctly, these are the options you should choose:

Who was the real culprit behind the diminishing number of lambs? The shepherd.

What price did the lambs pay for their wishes? Their lives.

What happened to the black lamb? It was murdered by its flock and the shepherd.



Answering these questions incorrectly will not have consequences, and choosing the right options will not reward you. Additionally, attacking Scar and skipping the questions does not affect the game’s narrative, so you’re essentially free to choose whichever option you like.

