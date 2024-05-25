Is Wuthering Waves down? How to check Wuthering Waves’ server status

Wuthering Waves is the next big open-world, action RPG hit. But because the game focuses on being a live-service gacha title, that means you’ll be forced to play around updates, server issues, downtime, and maintenance.

Wuthering Waves uses its live-service status to drop frequent updates and content releases, though it has also led to multiple fatal error issues, bugs, and more. Being an online game also means downtime, connection errors, and necessary maintenance for the game’s servers, which can lead to you being unable to play the game. If you aren’t able to connect to Wuthering Waves, here are a few ways you can check the game’s server status.

Wuthering Waves server status: How to check if the game is down

There isn’t always an easy answer. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games.

Because Wuthering Waves is an online game, you’ll occasionally face being unable to play the game due to a number of server issues. This could be planned downtime or a wider issue keeping players from accessing the game’s servers.

There are a few ways to check if the game is actually down or if Kuro Games is responsible for the outage, though not all of them are reliable.

Check in-game

Like with most online games that post frequent updates, the best way to check if the game is down is by simply logging in and trying to connect. If you fail to boot up beyond the title screen, typically you will get an error message telling you if the game is down for maintenance or something else is happening.

If you manage to log in, you can also check the game’s “Bulletin” before loading into the game, which displays announcements for new events and game updates. Posts for planned maintenance should also appear here—though it is not a guarantee. There is also an official news page on the game’s website.

Don’t forget to check Weekly Reset times too; those could result in brief updates being available.

Wuthering Waves social media

Wuthering Waves has multiple official social media accounts that are very active in posting updates about the game. This includes details about known bugs, upcoming patches, and even changes set to drop in future updates.

This is a good place to check and see if there are any scheduled maintenance plans or known outages that the developers are working on cleaning up—with the most reliable being the Wuthering Waves Twitter or Discord, though the latter is usually full and impossible to join.

Wuthering Waves community channels

While the official sources are reliable some of the time, you can always hear about a game being down first by listening to your fellow players.

Whether through the game’s Reddit community or browsing social media for specific terms, you can typically find out if Wuthering Waves is down or experiencing specific issues thanks to other players posting about it.

