There are many different puzzles to solve in Wuthering Waves, but the mysterious Perspective Bender domain can be one of the trickier ones to figure out while you’re zipping through the game and its overarching storyline.

Perspective Bender can be found near the Withering Frontline in the northside of the map, and is surrounded by level 42 Tacet Discords that are ready to take you down at a moment’s notice. The puzzle requires you to complete a small side quest line before you even enter its halls, but once you’ve unlocked its doors, you’ll need to solve a series of different puzzles while also taking care of some tough TDs on the way to significant rewards.

Here is how to solve the Perspective Bender domain in Wuthering Waves.

How to solve Perspective Bender domain in Wuthering Waves

Complete Restart the Radar quest

Support the front lines. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before even stepping foot into the puzzle room, you’ll need to unlock the domain by finishing the Restart the Radar quest. This quest can be found near the Rearguard Base directly south of the Withering Frontline. You’ll be tasked to help an Upset Soldier, who will guide you around the immediate area to help fix the massive radar that sits at this base. Finishing this quest should allow you to fast travel to the Perspective Bender domain location as well.

First room

Simple enough. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The puzzles are relatively straight-forward in this domain, because you simply have to match the target patterns seen on the wall with the mechanism that you have on the floor. Use plunging attacks on the individual pieces to change them to the desired pattern, and match accordingly. For example, the first room can be unlocked by changing the mechanism to the above pattern.

Second room

Dizzy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the following room, you’ll need to rotate the hallway in front of you with the interactive ball, until the puzzle mechanism is on the floor. Afterward, you should be able to match the patterns on the wall in front of you. Don’t forget to spin the hall so you can retrieve the chest that is also available for looting.

Room three

A bit more of a challenge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The third room in Perspective Bender can be a bit confusing at first, but you’ll quickly catch on as you spin the hallway again. There is a large hole in the ceiling that will reveal different rooms, but you’ll want that hole in the wall to be on your right side first. Once you’ve entered the revealed room, you’ll find the puzzle mechanic.

Not so tricky after all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enter the matching pattern, and enter the new room that is revealed soon after. You’ll have to fight a group of TDs in the new room, but they’ll give you some nice goodies, along with a new hole in the wall to access the final puzzle room. Rotate the hallway once more until there is a hole in the floor and the ceiling. Use the bouncing pad in the bottom hole to jump up through the top hole to the final area.

Final room

Confusing but rewarding. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After fighting off more TDs, you’ll reach the last puzzle room of Perspective Bender. Inspect the stone tablet on the right side of the mechanism. You’ll spot holes in the walls above that reveal the pattern that you’ll need to copy. It is the toughest puzzle yet, so if you’re having trouble figuring it out, here is the winning combination to earn yourself the final rewards.

