How to get MF Whisperin Core in Wuthering Waves

If you are wondering how to get some MF Whisperin Core to upgrade your weaponry and character in Wuthering Waves, you have come to the right place for an answer. 

As you progress through challenges and quests in Solaris-III, your foes become bigger and stronger. To handle them, you have to level up and Ascend your Resonators and weapons, as well as boost your skills. Whisperin Cores are just a kind of the several materials you can collect to upgrade your arsenal. 

Here’s how you can get MF Whisperin Core in Wuthering Waves

MF Whisperin Core in Wuthering Waves: How to get

Like MF Howler Cores in Wuthering Waves, you can get MF Whisperin Cores in two ways:

  1. Defeating Whisperin Tacet Discords
  2. Using the Synthesizer

Tacet Discords of the Whisperin class include Predators, Bracers, Warriors, Prisms, Snip Snap, Zig Zap, Whiff Whaff, Tick Tack, Traffic Illuminator, and more. You can defeat any of them for a chance to get MF Howler Cores. 

An item of medium rarity in Wuthering Waves, MF Whispering Cores are only dropped by Tacet Discords after you reach a certain Data Bank and Union level. Until then, you can farm LF Whisperin Cores from Whisperin Tacet Discords. 

The exact level requirement for MF Whisperin Cores to drop isn’t known, so you have to keep leveling up until you start seeing them after defeating an eligible enemy.

If you are still in the early game, we recommend using the Synthesizer method. All you need is three LF Whispering Cores to make one MF Whisperin Core using the Synthesizer, located near the Resonance Beacon in the north-west side of Jinzhou city. 

