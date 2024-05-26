Lento Helix is one of the basic skill upgrade materials you need in Wuthering Waves. More specifically, this is the first material you’ll need to get to perform the first skill upgrade for your Rectifier-wielding Resonators.

While there are three ways to get Lento Helix, only one can be continuously farmed. Here’s how to get your hands on this main material in Wuthering Waves.

How to get Lento Helix in Wuthering Waves

Three ways to get it. The weapon and souvenir shop are in Jinzhou.

There are three ways to get Lento Helix in Wuthering Waves: From the Forgery Challenge in Misty Forest, from the Weapon Shop, or from the Souvenir Shop.

Forgery Challenge: Misty Forest. The Misty Forest Challenge can be found northwest of the Forbidden Forest. All Forgery Challenges consume 40 Waveplates per attempt. If you still need to unlock the Forgery Challenges, you will once you’ve reached Union Level 20.

There is no limit to the number of Lento Helix you can get from the Misty Forest; this is the best way to farm for Lento Helix. Weapon Shop. You can purchase one Lento Helix for 2,400 Shell Credits, but there’s a limit of 20. Souvenir Shop. You can purchase one Lento Helix for two Wood-textured Shards. However, you can only buy 20.

Once you have a minimum of two Lento Helix, you can upgrade your Rectifier Resonator’s Basic Attacks, Resonance skills, Forte Circuits, Resonance Liberations, and Intro Skills. However, it’s only the first upgrade for each of these skills that costs two Lento Helix and two LF Howler Cores.

You need two Lento Helix and two LF Howler Cores for the first upgrade. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games

Unfortunately, you can only upgrade these skills once the designated Rectifier Resonator has reached their second ascension (Resonator Rank Two). So, if you haven’t gotten that far, you can buy or farm for these materials and upgrade your Rectifier Resonator’s skills when you can.

All Rectifier Resonators in Wuthering Waves

In Wuthering Waves, there are currently four known Rectifier Resonators who need this item to upgrade their skills:

With Verina being the best healing support in Wuthering Waves and Yinlin being an upcoming crit and attack-based Resonator, leveling up their skills is crucial. This is everything you need to know about how to get Lento Helix in Wuthering Waves.

