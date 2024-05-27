In Wuthering Waves, Iris is a very necessary ascension and advancement material you must get for specific Resonators, including Calcharo and Taoqi.

Because it’s a necessity for advancing your Resonators, it’s crucial to get. Thankfully, there are a few ways to get Iris in Wuthering Waves.

How to get Iris in Wuthering Waves

Iris is a necessity for ascending specific Resonators. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games. Shifang Pharmacy is at the center of Jinzhou. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games. You can buy several other ascension materials at the pharmacy. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games. Don’t forget to do the trials to get more one-time materials! Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games.

In Wuthering Waves, there are three ways you can get Iris, including:

Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou. You can purchase up to 15 Iris per day from the Shifang Pharmacy. Each Iris costs 3,000 Shell Credits. This is an excellent option in a pinch if you have many credits or want to save time exploring. Skill Training in the Path of Growth. If you own a Resonator who needs Iris for their ascension, you can obtain three by completing the Resonator Skill Tutorial in the Path of Growth in your Activities section. Unfortunately, the rewards can only be obtained once per Resonator. But it’s an easy way to get three Iris’ to help you ascend your Resonator. Farming the Whining Aix’s Mire. Although Iris can spawn in other areas, it is native to the Whining Aix’s Mire, and you can find several Iris’ in this region.

Best Iris farming routes in Wuthering Waves

There are four areas in the Whining Aix’s Mire you can follow to get around 40 Iris’. However, one farming route, Route Four, can only fully be accessed once you reach Union Level 25 and have completed the Exploration Quest, Stygian Lacrimosa. As this area has the most Iris’, it’s a good idea to get to Union Level 25 as soon as possible.

Route One: Start at Lollo Warehouse

Follow the icons to find Iris. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games. Be careful as Iris tends to blend in with other environmental greenery. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games.

Route Two: Start south of the Fallen Grave

Follow along the edge of the islands to avoid getting too close to the cold. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games. Stick to the golden butterflies to get Astrite. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games.

Route Three: Start south of the Waving Battlefield

At the star, you will find a Sonance Casket. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games. Search close to the water. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games.

Route Four: Start at the Whining Aix’s mire Nexus

You can’t access the Iris’ below the red line until Union Level 25. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games. It can be hard to spot Iris among the blue flowers. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games.

I don’t really enjoy farming this way unless I’m actively exploring and unlocking new resonance beacons. So, I’ve been buying out the ascension materials I need from the pharmacy and saving the time. But if you enjoy farming, these are the best Iris farming routes and other ways you can get Iris in Wuthering Waves.

