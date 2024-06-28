How to get into the red laser building puzzle in Loong’s Ridge in Wuthering Waves

As you explore around Wuthering Wave’s new Mt. Firmament area, which was added today in the 1.1 update, you might come across a strange building encased in a red laser grid.

Inside this strange building is what appears to be a puzzle, a chest, a few items, and—more importantly—no feasible way to enter, at least at first glance.

How to solve Mt. Firmament’s laser puzzle in Wuthering Waves

Perfect aim. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Inside the building in the Loong’s Ridge region of Wuthering Waves, you’ll notice a moving platform that is out of reach behind the red laser grids.

Here, you need to switch to a character with a ranged attack or the ability to shoot the moving platform toward the door until you reach the glowing blue button. Yes, it’s that simple.

Most players might be confused because there are so few ranged characters available that it doesn’t feel like second nature. Even I have to remind myself sometimes when doing some puzzles and making it more difficult for myself that there are certain characters that can shoot things from range.

Once you move the floating platform over to the blue, glowing switch, the door opens, and the lasers drop, letting you access the treasure chest inside and the lone Windshimer. Alternatively, you could have just shot the Windchimer if you didn’t want to complete the puzzle.

Here’s hoping Kuro Games release a Five-Star ranged character soon that can work in some team compositions, so we don’t forget about them all over again for puzzles in Update 1.2.

