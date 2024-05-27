How to get Crystal Solvent in Wuthering Waves

If you are wondering how to get more Crystal Solvents, a special consumable, in Wuthering Waves, you certainly aren’t alone.

A valuable item for those who want to level up their characters, weapons, and Union fast, Crystal Solvents are naturally hard to find. Don’t worry, though, as our guide is all about how to get and use them.

Crystal Solvents in Wuthering Waves: How to get

You can earn Crystal Solvents in Wuthering Waves by boosting your Union and Data Bank levels and progressing through the Pioneer Podcast battle pass

Boost your Union and Data Bank levels

Six Crystal Solvents are up for grabs here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Multiple Union and Data Bank levels include Crystal Solvent as a reward for reaching the milestones. Here is a list of all levels that get you the item:

Union level 25: Two Crystal Solvents Union level 35: Four Crystal Solvents Data Bank level one: Two Crystal Solvents Data Bank level five: Two Crystal Solvents Data Bank level eight: Two Crystal Solvents Data Bank level 15: Two Crystal Solvents

You can boost your Union level in several ways, including completing quests, defeating enemies, winning challenges in the Overworld, unlocking treasure chests, and completing Forgery challenges from the Guidebook.

Similarly, you can increase your Data Bank level by defeating Tacet Discords and absorbing their Echoes whenever possible.

Progress through the battle pass

Battle for some Crystal Solvents. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Pioneer Podcast battle pass offers Crystal Solvents in its free and paid tracks, so all you need to do is progress through its levels by completing those Morning Broadcasts, Weekly Highlights, and Seasonal Specials under Podcast Quests. The current battle pass gives you up to 12 Crystal Solvents, depending on the track you choose.

How to use Crystal Solvents in Wuthering Waves

To use this solvent, just go to your Backpack, select it, and then choose Use. One Crystal Solvent dissolves into 60 Waveplates, which are used to claim rewards after completing Simulation Training and Forgery challenges. You can participate in these challenges and earn rewards multiple times at the cost of Waveplates.

If you are still yet to reach a high Union level (say 40) in Wuthering Waves, we recommend saving up Crystal Solvents for mid and late game. Your game regenerates one Waveplate every six minutes, so you get 240 of them every day for free anyway.

