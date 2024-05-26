Afterglow Coral and Oscillate Coral are two crucial exchange tokens in Wuthering Waves. You can exchange them in the item shop for various goods, such as Radiant and Luminous Tides, experience capsules, and more.

Due to their usefulness, there is only one way to get Afterglow Coral and Oscillate Coral in Wuthering Waves. Here’s how.

How to get Afterglow Coral and Oscillate Coral in Wuthering Waves

To the Convene! Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games

You can get Afterglow Coral and Oscillate Coral in Wuthering Waves by Convening, meaning when you’ve pulled for Resonators and Weapons in the Convene. However, there’s a bit of a catch to this.

A single pull will only reward you with 15 Oscillate Coral, while a 10 pull will grant you three Afterglow Coral and 135 Oscillate Coral. So, to get the more valuable coral (the Afterglow Coral), you must do the 10-pull option.

The reason why the Afterglow Corals are more high-value than the Oscillate Corals is that you can exchange them for unlimited Tides in the item shop, which means there’s no maximum limit for the number of Lustrous Tides, Radiant Tides, and Forging Tides you can buy. In addition, Afterglow Corals can be exchanged for five-star and four-star Wavebands, which activate their sequences and make them stronger, and Premium Turners. These can be used for tuning five-star Echoes and unlocking one sub-attribute.

There’s no cap on Tides in the Afterglow Exchange. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games.

On the other hand, Oscillate Corals can also be used to purchase Tides. However, you are limited to the number you can buy, which is six, and once you’ve purchased them all, they will disappear from your shop. The first six of each you purchase are at a discounted rate.

Hopefully, once the store refreshes, they will return and be sold at full price. In addition, you can also purchase items such as Advanced Resonance Potions, Advanced Energy Cores, Shell Credits, Advanced Sealed Tubes, and weapon, Resonator, and skill upgrade materials.

I’ve purchased the Radiant and Luminous Tides, so they’re gone from the shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games

Unfortunately, no other ways exist to get Afterglow Coral and Oscillate Coral in Wuthering Waves. However, we will update this article if more methods are added or discovered.

