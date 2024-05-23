How to fix the ACE Center error in Wuthering Waves

The ACE Center error is just one of the many hiccups you may face while launching Wuthering Waves. Luckily, it’s one of the easiest ones to solve. If you can’t play the game due to this issue, don’t worry—we have jotted down the fix right below.

The ACE Center error in Wuthering Waves explained (and how to fix it)

If you are wondering why the ACE Center error occurs in Wuthering Waves, here’s an explanation that may help: It’s related to the anti-cheat the game uses.

Deal with the annoying ACE Center error. Image via KURO GAMES

The dialog box includes a message that says: “Error occurs on ACE components. Game will exit soon. (1-0-0),” indicating that the anti-cheat has malfunctioned.

So far, the reports have been restricted to the PC platform, so mobile gamers shouldn’t have a problem with the ACE Center error.

To fix the ACE Center error in Wuthering Waves PC, close the game and tweak a setting for the ACE anti-cheat service. Just follow these steps:

Click on the Windows search bar and type “Services.” Open it. Look for the AntiCheatExpert Service and right-click on it. Select Properties. Under the General tab, change the Startup type option to Manual. Apply and click on OK.

That’s it. Relaunch Wuthering Waves and you should no longer face the ACE Center error.

In an age where TOS abusers in video games are at an all-time high, anti-cheats have become essential, even in an open-world RPG like Wuthering Waves. Developed by Tencent, ACE is a popular kernel-level screening software known for its unforgiving algorithms against cheats. The ACE Center error isn’t just a Wuthering Waves thing. It has been reported by players in other games (like PUBG) that use ACE.

If the ACE Center error still persists for you, we recommend reporting the issue on the eWuthering Waves official Discord.

