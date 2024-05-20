If you haven’t played 2015’s Game of the Year, now is the perfect opportunity

If you haven’t had the chance to try out The Witcher 3 yet—one of the greatest RPGs of all time—you’re in luck.

CD Projekt Red’s 2015 open-world smash hit is now available at just $9.99 on Steam, down from $39.99. You can also grab the Complete Edition, including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the Hearts of Stone DLC, and the Blood and Stone DLC, at $12.49, down from $49.99. The offer is valid until May 26, so don’t miss it.

You can also make the most of a similar offer on an Xbox One or Series X|S console. The base game costs $11.99 on Xbox Marketplace, while the Complete Edition is available for $14.99. It’s not as big of a discount as on Steam, but it’s close.

The Witcher 3 is unfortunately not on sale on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. So you have to shell out its full price or wait for a sale in the future.

Celebrated for its rich storyline, explorable detailed open world, and intriguing side content, The Witcher 3 rightfully won the prestigious Game of the Year—and several other awards—in 2015. Despite being almost a decade old, it continues to give the newer AAA RPG experiences a run for their money. Of course, it isn’t perfect—its combat mechanics aren’t impressive. But fighting isn’t the highlight here. If the idea of an enjoyably interactive and dreamy RPG experience entices you, the franchise is definitely worth your attention.

In 2022, The Witcher 3 received a free update to bring its graphics up to speed with next-gen hardware, so you won’t feel its age either.



