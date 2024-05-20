Player taking on an enemy in The Witcher 3
Image via CD Projekt Red
Category:
General

If you haven’t played 2015’s Game of the Year, now is the perfect opportunity

Grab it before it's gone.
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: May 20, 2024 09:55 am

If you haven’t had the chance to try out The Witcher 3 yet—one of the greatest RPGs of all time—you’re in luck.

Recommended Videos

CD Projekt Red’s 2015 open-world smash hit is now available at just $9.99 on Steam, down from $39.99. You can also grab the Complete Edition, including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the Hearts of Stone DLC, and the Blood and Stone DLC, at $12.49, down from $49.99. The offer is valid until May 26, so don’t miss it.

Witcher 3 player on a horse beholding the valley
Want to explore this beautiful world? Image via CD Projekt Red

You can also make the most of a similar offer on an Xbox One or Series X|S console. The base game costs $11.99 on Xbox Marketplace, while the Complete Edition is available for $14.99. It’s not as big of a discount as on Steam, but it’s close.

The Witcher 3 is unfortunately not on sale on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. So you have to shell out its full price or wait for a sale in the future.

Celebrated for its rich storyline, explorable detailed open world, and intriguing side content, The Witcher 3 rightfully won the prestigious Game of the Year—and several other awards—in 2015. Despite being almost a decade old, it continues to give the newer AAA RPG experiences a run for their money. Of course, it isn’t perfect—its combat mechanics aren’t impressive. But fighting isn’t the highlight here. If the idea of an enjoyably interactive and dreamy RPG experience entices you, the franchise is definitely worth your attention.   

In 2022, The Witcher 3 received a free update to bring its graphics up to speed with next-gen hardware, so you won’t feel its age either.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How many players can join a lobby in Killing Floor 2?
Zeds charging at players in Killing Floor 2
Category: General
General
How many players can join a lobby in Killing Floor 2?
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter May 20, 2024
Read Article NIGHT CROWS codes (May 2024)
Screenshot of two characters fighting in Night Crows
Category: Codes
Codes
General
General
NIGHT CROWS codes (May 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 20, 2024
Read Article Brawlhalla Redeem codes (May 2024)
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
Brawlhalla Redeem codes (May 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How many players can join a lobby in Killing Floor 2?
Zeds charging at players in Killing Floor 2
Category: General
General
How many players can join a lobby in Killing Floor 2?
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter May 20, 2024
Read Article NIGHT CROWS codes (May 2024)
Screenshot of two characters fighting in Night Crows
Category: Codes
Codes
General
General
NIGHT CROWS codes (May 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 20, 2024
Read Article Brawlhalla Redeem codes (May 2024)
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
Brawlhalla Redeem codes (May 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 20, 2024
Author
Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com