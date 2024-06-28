How to defeat the Mighty Lightcrusher in Wuthering Waves

As part of the Wuthering Waves Tales from Mt. Firmament event, Kuro Games is tasking players with taking on a monstrous enemy known as the Mighty Lightcrusher.

While the boss might feel like your typical encounter in the overworld, it quickly becomes apparent as you approach it that this fight isn’t for anyone and is purely for those who have leveled up their Union Level and characters as far as they possibly can.

How to find and defeat the Mighty Lightcrusher boss in Wuthering Waves

A fine place for battle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Might Lightcrusher is located south of Luminous Shore in Wuthering Waves and is level 120, making it one of the game’s hardest enemies.

The creature is a basic monster you can find anywhere else and can be an impossible foe. There is no way to decrease its level, no matter what you try to do. The boss is designed so that only those working on getting their Union Level up daily can face off against it.

Ideally, you need a team of level 80 characters with weapons and abilities that have also been upgraded to have a shot at beating it. If you have level 60 or below characters, it’ll just one-shot you no matter how much you want to take it on.

Considering the Tales from Mt. Firmament is a timed event, chances are even if you were to grind now as hard as you can to get your Union level rank up, you might not have a strong enough team of characters to take it on. So, if that’s the case, move on to the next mission and ignore this one.

