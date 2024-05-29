How to complete all ‘Save the World? Save the Cat!’ quests in Wuthering Waves

A particular achievement in Wuthering Waves is confusing players because when they complete the quest it mentions, it doesn’t unlock.

The Kitten First achievement, which tasks players with completing all quests in the “Save the World? Save the Cat!” quest line, might look simple enough, but the wording of the quest makes it sound like you need to complete a single task when, in fact, there are multiple.

Is the Kitten First achievement bugged in Wuthering Waves?

Not as simple as it appears. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Kitten First quest isn’t bugged in Wuthering Waves, but the achievement doesn’t tell the whole story due to some mistranslations and confusion.

You can complete a quest called “Save the World? Save the Cat!,” but it’s just one part of a larger story. You get access to the first part of the quest casually while playing the game, but to get the next parts, you need to wait for them to appear as daily quests when you log in and hope RNG is on your side.

It makes the achievement misleading because it looks like you only need to complete the initial side quest, but there are multiple parts after with a chance of appearing randomly each day you log in. You could get it tomorrow, in a week, or a few months down the line. You need to log in each day and pray it’s there when the daily reset happens.

