Can you play Wuthering Waves on Steam Deck?

Wuthering Waves is available on multiple platforms, including mobile, but questions regarding its Steam Deck availability remain. Valve’s handheld console is a capable machine, but can Steam Deck run Wuthering Waves?

While I do plenty of gaming on my mobile phone, that’s far from beating the Steam Deck experience when it comes to comfort. I first downloaded Wuthering Waves on my phone during its release, and I instantly wondered whether I could play it on Steam Deck.

Is Wuthering Waves playable on Steam Deck?

They’d be a good pair. Screenshot via Valve

No, you can’t play Wuthering Wales on Steam Deck, at least natively. The game doesn’t officially support Steam Deck since it lacks a Linux port and SteamOS optimization.

If you really want to play Wuthering Wales on Steam Deck, you’ll need to use alternative methods and take the device out of its comfort zone. Considering the game also uses an anti-cheat software that runs exclusively on Windows, you’ll need to familiarize yourself with dual booting.

How to play Wuthering Waves on Steam Deck?

There are always options. Image via KuroGames

To play Wuthering Waves on Steam Deck, you need to install Windows on Steam Deck or use an Android container for Linux, like Waydroid. If you choose the latter, you’ll need to download Wuthering Waves from the Google Play Store, while installing Windows will allow you to download the game from the Epic Games Store or Steam.

While these two methods allow players to run Wuthering Waves on Steam Deck, the game’s performance on the device has been plagued with crashes so far. ACE Center errors and Fatal Error issues in Wuthering Waves may look like a walk in the park in the face of random Steam Deck crashes while trying to run Wuthering Waves because they won’t have any error codes to work with.

For now, if you’d like to play Wuthering Waves on the go, your best option is to download it on your phone or tablet.

