All weekly bosses in Wuthering Waves, listed

In Wuthering Waves, you can battle weekly bosses for a variety of highly desired rewards like weapon molds, Union Level experience, and weapon or echo materials. There is an overall weekly limit to how many times you can claim the boss rewards using Waveplates, and these bosses typically change each week.

In the beginning, you may only have one weekly boss unlocked. You will eventually unlock more weekly bosses as you raise your Union Level though.

So far, there’s only a maximum of three weekly bosses you can challenge. Hopefully, more will be added as new content becomes available.

Wuthering Waves: All weekly bosses

Screenshot by Dot Esports

This week’s bosses in the Weekly Challenge section of the Forgery Challenge in Wuthering Waves include Chaotic Juncture: Ember (Scar), Statue of the Crownless: Heart, and Bell-Borne Geochelone.

Tip: The weekly bosses change, and the weekly limit is refreshed after the weekly reset.

Weekly Boss Location Possible rewards Chaotic Juncture: Ember (Scar) Qichi Village – 450 Union experience

– Standard weapon mold

– Medium energy core

– Medium sealed tube

– Intimacy

– Shell Credits

– Unending Destruction Statue of the Crownless Heart Norfall Barrens – 450 Union experience

– Standard weapon mold

– Medium energy core

– Medium sealed tube

– Intimacy

– Shell Credits

– Dreamless Feather Bell-Borne Geochelone Tolling Stream – 450 Union experience

– Standard weapon mold

– Medium energy core

– Medium sealed tube

– Intimacy

– Shell Credits

– Monument Bell

If you aren’t sure where to go to challenge these weekly bosses, select the “proceed” button next to the desired boss. This will show you the boss’s location on the map.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Then, all you need to do is hit track, find the nearest beacon or nexus, fast-travel to it, and follow the tracker on your map to the Wuthering Waves weekly boss’s location. As you only have three collection attempts per week, it’s a pretty good idea to defeat these bosses and get all three rewards (each collection attempt is going to set you back 60 Waveplates) to stockpile valuable materials for your Resonators, Echoes, and weapons.

