When are the Weekly Reset times in Wuthering Waves?

As you continue through your journey in Wuthering Waves, you’ll be tasked to finish up some weekly quests so that you can continue to make progress towards your Pioneer Podcast battle passes and other goodies.

These quests reset every week and will send you off into the world to complete certain tasks, such as defeating a certain amount of Tacet Discords in a specific amount of time. If you are successful at the quest, you’ll be given some rewards, such as Shell Credits, Resonance Potions, and other important resources for Ascension, level-ups, and more.

If you’re trying to maximize how many goodies you can get, here are all of the weekly reset times in Wuthering Waves.

Weekly reset times in Wuthering Waves

Weekly goals, weekly grind. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although there are millions of people playing Wuthering Waves, the weekly resets are relatively straightforward since they should reset on Monday morning at 04:00 based on your own regional server time. There is no need to convert any time zones since the game calculates when your region has hit 4am, and it will refresh your quests anew.

When the server resets every week, new weekly quests are doled out, letting you earn even more progress for your battle pass. These quests can be found under the Pioneer Podcast tab in your pause menu, where you’ll need to navigate over to your Podcast Quests and find the Weekly Highlights.

These should vary in goals, such as Completing Forgery Challenges, tuning Echoes, or completing a Tacet Field. They will take some time to finish, but you do have a whole week to grind through and finish them all for the maximum rewards, so there is no need to rush.

