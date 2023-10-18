Your BiS raid gear will have a far greater chance of dropping in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2

There’s no better feeling in World of Warcraft than getting your hands on your full set of best-in-slot gear. In Dragonflight, raid BiS gear includes very rare items from the new raid, Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope. Thankfully, these items will have a greater chance of dropping in Patch 10.2.

On Oct. 17, Blizzard shipped its latest iteration of the PTR development notes for Patch 10.2, and among the sea of changes, the drop rate of very rare items is getting generously increased.

“Very Rare item drop rates have been further adjusted, and these now have a chance to drop in addition to a boss’s typical quantity of loot; for example, a 20-player group could receive one tier token, three non-tier items, and Dreambinder, Loom of the Great Cycle,” the PTR development notes read.

Bosses in Amirdrassil drop very rare BiS items. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Essentially, this means that on top of your regular loot, there’s a strong chance you’ll see one of the very rare items drop.

Keep in mind that Blizzard surely wants to keep their status of being very rare, but the devs are making them a bit more available than they were in the past two seasons.

During season one, the most sought-after item was Whispering Incarnate Icon, and in season two it’s Voice of the Silent Star and Screaming Black Dragonscale. In Dragonflight season three, Dreambinder and Loom of the Great Cycle will have that same status.

Overall, this is a healthy change for all the regular Joe players. But it remains to be seen how it will reflect on the Race to World First and split raids, which are used to gear up the best guilds for the race ahead.

