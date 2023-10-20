WoW WoTLK Classic: How to get the Wickerman buff during Hallow’s End

"Hand of fate is moving and the finger points to you..."

It’s an exciting time for World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Classic. Not only did phase four just go live with the Icecrown Citadel raid, but the witching season began with the Hallow’s End event. With that, you can get the Wickerman buff to speed up your leveling.

Hallow’s End is a special Halloween event that has you playing various games, defeating the common enemy, Headless Horseman, and collecting candy across the world. This event isn’t only for max-level players who don’t know what to do in between their raids, but also for players who are bringing their newer characters up to speed thanks to the Wickerman buff.

So, here’s how and when you can get the Wickerman buff in WoTLK Classic.

Hallow’s End Wickerman buff in WoW WoTLK Classic, explained

The Wickerman buff, Invocation of the Wickerman, will increase your experience and reputation gains by 10 percent for two hours. So, you can use this buff to either catch up with your reputations or to speed up leveling.

How to get Hallow’s End Wickerman buff in WoW WoTLK Classic

The Wickerman is at the 55.7 69.8 coordinates outside Undercity. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

To get the Wickerman buff in WoTLK Classic, you need to get to Tirisfal Glades at the 55.7 69.8 coordinates from 8 pm to 6 am server time. The buff is unavailable outside these hours.

When you see the giant burning Wickerman, you’ll know you’re in the right spot.

The next bit is a bit different for the Horde and the Alliance. While the Horde needs to interact with the Wickerman Ember on the ground, Alliance members will need to defeat one of the Wickerman Guardians and use their ember to get the buff.

Does Hallow’s End Wickerman buff in WoW WoTLK Classic stack?

From what I’ve seen, the Wickerman buff should stack with other experience buffs, but not all of them. It stacks with the Human racial, Diplomacy, and Darkmoon Faire buff, but shouldn’t work with Heirlooms. Unfortunately, it has yet to be confirmed if it stacks with the Joyous Journey buff.

