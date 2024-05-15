Glass feature in a cathedral-looking room in WoW The War Within
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW The War Within might introduce a game-changing Catalyst upgrade

I'm all ears.
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: May 15, 2024 04:24 am

WoW The War Within testing is in full swing, with each week introducing new changes to different systems, classes, and zones. Now, according to the latest Wowhead datamine, The War Within could be introducing a major change to gearing.

Recommended Videos

On May 14, Wowhead found evidence you’ll be able to upgrade your weapons in the next expansion using the Catalyst. If you’re not familiar with the system, it allows you to upgrade any regular gear piece into a tier piece. The system was first introduced as bad luck protection in Shadowlands to help players struggling to complete their tier sets. It seems like it will be called the Matrix Catalyst in The War Within, and it will be located in Dornogal, the Earthen capital city. 

When you upgrade your weapon in The War Within, you’ll probably get a different weapon, and not any tier set bonuses. It means you’ll be able to convert a weapon with the wrong stats into a more useful item. 

An undead priest standing in front of the Revival Catalyst in World of Warcraft Dragonflight
Catalyst is a way to convert gear into tier pieces. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On top of all this, it seems Blizzard Entertainment is increasing the number of Catalyst charges you can hold up to eight, meaning all your alts should have access to more tier pieces. This seems very helpful, but it depends how often you get the charges. If Blizzard goes back to giving you charges every two weeks, I’d say converting your weapons won’t be worth it. But if you continue to get one charge every week, it could be quite useful. The devs are keeping the Crests gear upgrade system, and you’ll still need this currency to increase item level and stats.

I have to warn you, though, that datamines from the early stages of The War Within are prone to change. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article WoW Dragonflight: How to complete What Could Have Been daily quest
Two identical WoW Characters standing side by side during the quest What Could Have Been in the Everywhen Inn
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Dragonflight: How to complete What Could Have Been daily quest
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 14, 2024
Read Article WoW Dragonflight Timewalking schedule
The Everbloom, Warlords of Draenor in its Timewalking dungeon configuration, World of Warcraft
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Dragonflight Timewalking schedule
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 14, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get Jungle Durian in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
A gnome mage flying on a gryphon in Stranglethorn Vale in WoW Classic
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get Jungle Durian in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article WoW Dragonflight: How to complete What Could Have Been daily quest
Two identical WoW Characters standing side by side during the quest What Could Have Been in the Everywhen Inn
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Dragonflight: How to complete What Could Have Been daily quest
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 14, 2024
Read Article WoW Dragonflight Timewalking schedule
The Everbloom, Warlords of Draenor in its Timewalking dungeon configuration, World of Warcraft
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Dragonflight Timewalking schedule
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 14, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get Jungle Durian in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
A gnome mage flying on a gryphon in Stranglethorn Vale in WoW Classic
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get Jungle Durian in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 14, 2024
Author
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.