WoW streamer Xaryu takes down Season of Discovery’s strongest elites with an army of fans

Taking on the strongest World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery elites from Dustwallow Marsh and Un’Goro Crater wasn’t supposed to be possible during phase one. But WoW streamer Xaryu and his army of fans did it.

During Xaryu’s Dec. 21 stream, he and his fans courageously ventured to the untamed wilderness of Un’Goro Crater and the distant island of Alcaz to slay enemies that weren’t meant to die when facing level 25 players. There, they defeated the giant devilsaur King Mosh and Strashaz Hydras. This beast-slaying tour started in Duskwood with Stitches and continued in Stranglethorn Vale with King Bangalash and Gorlash. They also took down King Mukla and Mok’rash.

This is an amazing achievement because they took down elite mobs that were definitely not intended to be defeated at level 25. While Stitches is only level 35, and slaying him wasn’t much of a problem, King Mukla is level 51, and King Mosh is 60. Even though their strategy while taking down King Mosh was to leave a couple of healers out of combat to resurrect the dying players, they still killed it.

Xaryu and his fans took down King Mukla. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Xaryu’s YouTube video I Started a Raid to Kill Every HARD Elite

This was, to an extent, a cheese strategy, but they still pulled it off. So who’s next on their list? They could stick to level 40 to 50 elites since they already have a solid strategy, but is it possible to take out Somuns, a level 62 elite in Swamp of Sorrows?

Unfortunately, they can’t enter higher-level dungeons like Uldaman or Blackrock Depths. These instances are locked, just like end-game raids like Molten Core. So, they have to stick to world bosses. Plenty of Season of Discovery players are already well-geared, and it’s fascinating to see their limits.